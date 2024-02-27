NJ man arrested, charged with child abuse at Walmart
⚫ NJ man arrested after hitting child
⚫ Incident happened outside Walmart store
⚫ Police say toddler was struck in the head
SECAUCUS — A 68-year-old man was arrested after he struck a toddler in the head outside a Walmart store on Sunday morning, according to Secaucus Police.
The adult, a Secaucus resident, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and simple assault.
The victim was the man’s young grandson, as reported by the Hudson County View, which also said the boy had suffered a cut.
Police were called to the parking lot at 400 Park Plaza Drive around 9:40 a.m.
The man was issued a complaint summons and was released from police custody.
NJ daycare workers accused of hitting children
In summer 2022, two different New Jersey daycare workers were arrested for physically assaulting a young child.
NJ DAYCARE WORKER CHARGED WITH ASSAULT
One incident was in Edison while the other was in Galloway — both involving female workers who were then fired from their positions.
