NJ man arrested, charged with child abuse at Walmart

⚫ NJ man arrested after hitting child

⚫ Incident happened outside Walmart store

⚫ Police say toddler was struck in the head

SECAUCUS — A 68-year-old man was arrested after he struck a toddler in the head outside a Walmart store on Sunday morning, according to Secaucus Police.

The adult, a Secaucus resident, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and simple assault.

The victim was the man’s young grandson, as reported by the Hudson County View, which also said the boy had suffered a cut.

Police were called to the parking lot at 400 Park Plaza Drive around 9:40 a.m.

The man was issued a complaint summons and was released from police custody.

NJ daycare workers accused of hitting children

In summer 2022, two different New Jersey daycare workers were arrested for physically assaulting a young child.

NJ DAYCARE WORKER CHARGED WITH ASSAULT

One incident was in Edison while the other was in Galloway — both involving female workers who were then fired from their positions.

