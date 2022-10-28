NORTH BERGEN — A Newark man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run collision that critically injured a woman and her 3-year-old grandson who were crossing the street.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office on Friday announced charges against 22-year-old Micah James, who allegedly left the scene after striking the two individuals at around midnight on Sept. 4, 2021.

North Bergen police were called to the area of Tonnelle Avenue and 46th Street on reports of a collision. Upon arrival, officers found a 56-year-old and her grandson with life-threatening injuries. The woman and child, both from Queens, New York, were crossing the street near the intersection.

An investigation determined that a midsize sedan traveling south was responsible for the collision, the prosecutor's office said.

James was arrested in the state of Georgia on Oct. 18 during a traffic stop with an open warrant related to the North Bergen incident. He's been charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision resulting in serious bodily injury, hindering apprehension, and two counts of assault by auto.

James arrived at the Hudson County Correctional Facility on Oct. 26 and he is tentatively scheduled to make an initial court appearance on Tuesday.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

New Jersey's license plate designs through the years