🔴A man was found stabbed multiple times at the American Dream, state police say

🔴It happened on a parking deck

🔴A Jersey City man was arrested

EAST RUTHERFORD — A Jersey City man was charged after another man was found stabbed on a parking deck at the American Dream complex late Saturday night, according to State Police.

Troopers responded to an incident at the American Dream parking deck in East Rutherford just before 11 p.m. and found a 28-year-old man with multiple lacerations on his body, said New Jersey State Police Sgt. Charles Marchan.

The suspect, Raquan Howard, 29, of Jersey City was located in the parking deck, was arrested, and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon with unlawful purpose, and criminal mischief, Marchan said.

It’s not clear if the two men knew each other or what the circumstances were that led to the stabbing.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Howard was lodged in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing.

The police investigation continues.

