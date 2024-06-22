NJ man admits to neighborhood hate and arson spree
🔴 Over a dozen homes vandalized
🔴 Some vandalism was Nazi symbols
🔴 Man arrested near house set on fire
MANCHESTER — A 35-year-old township man has admitted to a hateful spree of vandalism and arson in Manchester one year ago, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced.
On Thursday, Ron Carr pleaded guilty to arson, bias intimidation and two counts of criminal mischief, for incidents that happened across one overnight last summer.
The investigation revealed that he was targeting Jewish residents, defacing property with Nazi symbolism, the state Attorney General’s Office previously said.
At the time of Carr’s sentencing on Aug. 16, the State would seek a term of seven years in prison for the arson charge, five years for bias intimidation, and three years for the criminal mischief — to be served at the same time.
On June 6, 2023, around 11:45 p.m., Manchester Township police were called to the area of Pine Lake Park in the township for reports of vandalism to homes.
Responding officers found that 14 homes had been vandalized with spray paint - some to include Nazi symbolism.
Over three hours later, police were called out for a structure fire in the same area.
While no injuries were reported, one house was destroyed and three other homes suffered heat damage, while flames also spread to a nearby wooded area.
Carr was taken into custody that same morning in the area of Commonwealth Boulevard and Larchmont Street, matching a description given to police.
He has remained in Ocean County Jail since his apprehension.
