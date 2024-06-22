NJ man admits to neighborhood hate and arson spree

🔴 Over a dozen homes vandalized

🔴 Some vandalism was Nazi symbols

🔴 Man arrested near house set on fire

MANCHESTER — A 35-year-old township man has admitted to a hateful spree of vandalism and arson in Manchester one year ago, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced.

On Thursday, Ron Carr pleaded guilty to arson, bias intimidation and two counts of criminal mischief, for incidents that happened across one overnight last summer.

Manchester (Google Maps) Manchester (Google Maps) loading...

The investigation revealed that he was targeting Jewish residents, defacing property with Nazi symbolism, the state Attorney General’s Office previously said.

At the time of Carr’s sentencing on Aug. 16, the State would seek a term of seven years in prison for the arson charge, five years for bias intimidation, and three years for the criminal mischief — to be served at the same time.

Ocean County arrest (Canva) loading...

On June 6, 2023, around 11:45 p.m., Manchester Township police were called to the area of Pine Lake Park in the township for reports of vandalism to homes.

Responding officers found that 14 homes had been vandalized with spray paint - some to include Nazi symbolism.

Ron Carr (Ocean County Sheriff's Office) Ron Carr (Ocean County Sheriff's Office) loading...

Over three hours later, police were called out for a structure fire in the same area.

While no injuries were reported, one house was destroyed and three other homes suffered heat damage, while flames also spread to a nearby wooded area.

Carr was taken into custody that same morning in the area of Commonwealth Boulevard and Larchmont Street, matching a description given to police.

He has remained in Ocean County Jail since his apprehension.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ schools that made the most calls to police These are the 30 schools in New Jersey that made the most notifications to police during the 2022-23 school year for reasons including violence, weapons, vandalism, substances and harassment or bullying. The number of arrests made by police at the schools is also provided when applicable. The schools are listed by number of police calls from least to greatest. The data comes from the state Department of Education's annual School Performance Report. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

LOOK: Fastest-growing jobs in New Jersey Stacker analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine which jobs in New Jersey grew the fastest between 2022 and 2023. Gallery Credit: Stacker