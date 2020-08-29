NJ man admits killing mother, leaving body to rot outside pizzeria

EDGEWATER PARK — A 54-year-old man has pleaded guilty to charges that he killed his mother last year.

Prosecutors said Brian K. Templeton hit his mother over the head and then stuffed her body into a chest, which he placed into a car he parked outside Supremo's pizzeria in Willingboro, where he worked as a deliveryman.

Police found the body of 77-year-old Doris Templeton a day after a worker at her apartment complex called authorities on Nov. 11 because nobody had seen the resident for more than two weeks.

Templeton, who told police that he used cocaine, had been living with his mother at the Courtyard Apartments.

Detectives who spoke to Templeton at the apartment said the residence smelled like a decomposing body, the Courier-Post reported, citing an affidavit of probable cause.

Prosecutors said Templeton had not used the car where his mother's body was found to make food deliveries.

Templeton this week agreed to a plea deal in exchange for a 25-year prison sentence for first-degree aggravated manslaughter. He had been charged with first-degree murder.

Templeton will be sentenced in Superior Court in Burlington County on Oct. 23.

Authorities did not say what motivated Templeton's violence.