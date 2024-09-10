Young NJ man accused of storing over 1,000 child sex abuse files

🔶 NJ man accused of child sex abuse file stash

🔶 Over 1,000 files, police say

🔶 Police searched 24-year-old’s home before arrest

A 24-year-old man from Whitesboro has been arrested and charged with storing and sharing a massive collection of child sexual abuse images.

Anthony Gilbert now faced second-degree charges of possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said.

Whitesboro, Middle Township (Google Maps (Google Maps) loading...

A cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children launched the investigation.

On July 9, federal agents joined members of the Cape May County Regional SWAT Team, officers from the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and Middle Township Police Department in searching Gilbert’s home.

Multiple smartphones were seized and examined — they were found to be storing over 1,000 of the illegal images and videos, Sutherland said.

Cape May County jail (capemaycountynj.gov) Cape May County jail (capemaycountynj.gov) loading...

After being arrested in late August, Gilbert was being held at Cape May County Jail, pending court proceedings.

If convicted of either charge, Gilbert would face between five and 10 years in state prison.

