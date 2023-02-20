NJ Legislature finally addresses critical issue: Central Jersey

Finally. Despite all of the criticism, virtue signaling, and politicking, the NJ Assembly is finally settling in to tackle important ideas and take action!

That's right, your legislators are currently debating and pushing through new legislation that will — wait for it — declare once and for all that there is a Central New Jersey.

Good grief. Could barely write this post with a straight face.

As a resident of Central Jersey, I certainly don't need the New Jersey Legislature spending time and resources to make it official. The challenge in New Jersey is that for decades the politicians in Trenton have focused on just about everything but fixing the very real problems that plague our great state.

What about the spike in auto thefts?

Home break-ins, bridges in disrepair across the state, among the highest taxes in the nation, and the upside-down financial burden of illegal immigration on Garden Staet taxpayers running around two billion dollars.

We could add the education gap, spike in calls to the suicide hotline, and domestic violence reports, not to mention the radical sexualized curriculum in schools and the testing burden put on our health care workers to round out the serious issues facing average New Jersyans.

I'm sure after they solve the most pressing issue on our minds, they'll be happy to address these other less important problems, right?

On a side note, but related to the issue of the Central Jersey debate, they are getting it wrong. Adding counties to the label "Central Jersey" ignores the very distinct nature of the Jersey Shore. You simply cannot compare a place like Flemington or Princeton to Seaside, Point Pleasant, or Asbury Park.

