NJ leaders stepping up to protect kids — Is your town on the list? (Opinion)
As I have discussed over the past few weeks, the fight is on to protect kids from the sexualized curriculum being pushed by the State Department of Education.
As of July 22, we've identified 19 government entities who have pushed back either refusing to implement a program or forcing an "opt-in" for parents.
One of the courageous political teams to push back is the Morris County Board of Commissioners. The effort was spearheaded by my friend Tom Mastrangelo who recently won a hotly contested primary.
Tom joined me on air this week to discuss the resolution and the fight to protect kids from inappropriate and dangerous policies.
One of the key points that drove the board to act was the fact that the governor publicly promised to review the age appropriateness of the curriculum and instead of doing that he doubled down saying effectively that schools would be punished for non-compliance.
You can be a "citizen signer" of our Parental Bill of Rights which is gaining traction in communities across the state.
Join me in this fight and protect our kids, parents, and teachers.
Here's a list of towns and counties fighting back:
East Hanover Township School District
Morris County Board of County Commissioners
Jackson School District
Upper Pittsgrove School District
Council of the Township of Vernon
Hopatcong Borough Schools
Montague Township School District
Sussex-Wantage Regional School District
Sussex County Board of County Commissioners
Garwood School District
Warren County Board of County Commissioners
Cape May County Board of County Commissioners
Belleville Public Schools
Holmdel Township School District
Marlboro Township Public Schools
Middletown Township School District
Millstone Township School District
Upper Freehold Regional School District
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.
