NJ leaders stepping up to protect kids — Is your town on the list? (Opinion)

As I have discussed over the past few weeks, the fight is on to protect kids from the sexualized curriculum being pushed by the State Department of Education.

As of July 22, we've identified 19 government entities who have pushed back either refusing to implement a program or forcing an "opt-in" for parents.

One of the courageous political teams to push back is the Morris County Board of Commissioners. The effort was spearheaded by my friend Tom Mastrangelo who recently won a hotly contested primary.

Tom joined me on air this week to discuss the resolution and the fight to protect kids from inappropriate and dangerous policies.

One of the key points that drove the board to act was the fact that the governor publicly promised to review the age appropriateness of the curriculum and instead of doing that he doubled down saying effectively that schools would be punished for non-compliance.

You can be a "citizen signer" of our Parental Bill of Rights which is gaining traction in communities across the state.

Join me in this fight and protect our kids, parents, and teachers.

Here's a list of towns and counties fighting back:

East Hanover Township School District

Morris County Board of County Commissioners

Jackson School District

Upper Pittsgrove School District

Council of the Township of Vernon

Hopatcong Borough Schools

Montague Township School District

Sussex-Wantage Regional School District

Sussex County Board of County Commissioners

Garwood School District

Warren County Board of County Commissioners

Cape May County Board of County Commissioners

Belleville Public Schools

Holmdel Township School District

Marlboro Township Public Schools

Middletown Township School District

Millstone Township School District

Upper Freehold Regional School District

