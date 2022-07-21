Here’s how you can stop the madness in NJ schools (Opinion)

Trouble is brewing in many school districts across the state.

I've been talking about the push by parents to get control over their own kids' education for several months now.

From the sexualized curriculum to segregation based on vaccine status to the forced testing for teachers, things seem out-of-control for those of us living in the world of normal. Now it's getting worse.

There's a push in Trenton to force EVERYONE involved in public schools, students, parents, teachers, and staff to be vaccinated for COVID or be BANNED from school property.

The companion legislation eliminates the religious exemption for the vaccine.

The good news is parents are fighting back. If you want to have your voice heard, click HERE and sign my petition to let your legislators and the governor know how unfair, unnecessary, and potentially harmful this mandate will be.

On another front of the war on our schools, the state is pushing to punish schools by withholding funds for not complying with the curriculum that sexualizes grade school kids.

The good news is that parents are not caving into this outright bullying from the governor and the Democratic majority.

So far, 13 school districts have fought back and stood up for common sense. If you want to add your school district to the list because your Board did the right thing, click HERE.

In Cedar Grove, parents fought back against the Board of Education president who pushed what many considered an inappropriate questionnaire on grade schoolers without informing parents.

In two months, 3,000 parents signed a petition to recall here and the Essex County Clerk's office certified the petition.

If the BOE president doesn't challenge the petition in court or resign, then the recall question will be on the ballot.

Patricia Montana, a local mom with three kids in the district, joined me on the show to explain what this means to parents and kids and what motivated the surge in parental support.

Remember you can also become a citizen signer of my Parental Bill of Rights and have your voice heard in Trenton.

The fight to turn our state around continues, and we're picking up a ton of positive momentum. Keep it going!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

