NJ lawyer barred from courtroom for not being vaccinated (Opinion)

The madness has to end.

As we fight to reinstate normal to the Garden State, we're up against an onslaught of propaganda designed to keep people afraid. Fear is arguably the biggest driver to get clicks on social media and websites.

The fear is palpable and reinforced by news of this variant or that all the while we now have the facts that lockdown and masks compared to the freedom and no masks essentially produced the same results. Actually, looking at the Swedish experiment in maintaining freedom instead of the panic lockdown imposed by the rest of the world, they have fared better when looking at death rates.

Britain, the US, France, Poland, Portugal, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Spain, Argentina, Belgium — countries that had variously shut down playgrounds, forced their children to wear facemasks, closed schools, fined citizens for hanging out on the beach and guarded parks with drones — have all been hit worse than Sweden. At the time of writing, more than 50 countries have a higher death rate. If you measure excess mortality for the whole of 2020, Sweden (according to Eurostat) will end up in 21st place out of 31 European countries. If Sweden was a part of the US, its death rate would rank number 43 of the 50 states." - JOHAN ANDERBERG via unherd.com

Beyond that, we have Florida, which opted to reopen last year and they are showing a death rate lower than New York, which is still suffering through mandates and medical segregation.

I am still banned from LinkedIn. Thousands of contacts evaporated overnight as the social media tyrants objected to my comments on the ineffectiveness of masks and the posting of medical doctors warning about hospitalizations for everything outside of COVID are becoming a serious concern.

Censorship, job loss, financial ruin, economic persecution are all a reality in 2021 America. Thankfully, we are working with many attorneys who are fighting back.

The deck is certainly stacked against those of us standing up for medical freedom and common sense.

One of them is my friend Dana Wefer. Dana has been fighting on behalf of workers, students, and teachers. Her recent lawsuit against President Joe Biden and the federal government challenges the vaccine mandates imposed on federal workers and contractors.

When she arrived at the federal courthouse in Camden she was asked to show her proof of vaccine papers. She, like me, is not taking the COVID vaccine so she had no proof. The guard then asked for her test results, again, she's not testing as a healthy person with zero symptoms of any illness, so she couldn't provide that either.

The guard, who according to Dana had the same reaction I did when she told me she wasn't testing, said "good for you!" As an employee of the court, he's subject to three tests per week. How invasive, how intrusive, how unnecessary.

So here's an attorney, standing up for the rights of federal workers and contractors being forced to conduct their defense from her car. Difficult to hear the government attorneys and certainly difficult to make her case with the volume of information necessary spread all over her vehicle.

It's time for us to live like free Americans again.

The deck is certainly stacked against those of us standing up for medical freedom and common sense. Not surprisingly, the judge ruled in favor of the government. The good news is today Dana files her appeal and with the possibility of hundreds of similar cases making their way through the courts. We'll see this and other cases get to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Hopefully, justice will prevail and common sense will rule again. It's time for us to live like free Americans again. Like our friends in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, South Dakota, and the rest of #FreeAmerica.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

