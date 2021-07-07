What will America look like in 2022? (Opinion)

As we made our way through the absurd and dangerous lockdown policies and mask mandates, many people felt alone and helpless. The wave of fear-fueled ignorance and government propaganda based on false projections masquerading as science seemed overwhelming at times. Fifteen days to "stop the spread" turned into 30, then 60 then we stopped counting after 440 days...although the mandates and fear mongering persist.

The call from government today is to shame those of us who refuse to take an experimental vaccine for virus that clearly almost exclusively impacts elderly, unhealthy people. Kids being forced to wear masks in summer camps and returning college students being forced to vaccinate.

The most mandated group now is also the least vulnerable. According to data reported by Tucker Carlson on Fox News, the average age of death from Covid is HIGHER than life expectancy. He discussed Ohio with a life expectancy of 73 years old where the average age of a someone who died with Covid is 80 with the US number and the numbers reported from the UK. All saying the exact same thing. People dying with Covid on average were older than life expectancy in the area where they lived.

What's more interesting is that a simple Google search won't give you the Fox link. I used Bing for my search this morning to find the stats. So big tech is at it again. Censoring the information that might serve to calm people down and call into question the government overreach.

Now we hear that the guy who was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election calling on you to push family members and friends to get vaccinated, he even referenced people going door-to-door to push the vaccine. It's so over-the-top that is defies explanation in a free country.

Believe it or not, and despite the government propaganda machine, you do have rights. One attorney in New Jersey is stepping up and offering to help. If you have been discriminated against because of a disability, or if you are being bullied into taking a vaccine of face losing your job, then you should speak with Dana Wefer and see how she can help. She joined me on my podcast recently to discuss her fight against cancel culture and for civil liberties.

Check out the conversation and subscribe so you don't miss an episode!

We discussed the push by government to erode civil liberties and crush the middle class. We also discussed the fact that through the lockdowns, it was hard to distinguish America from the totalitarian nations which put their populations through the same thing.

This battle is bigger than masks and even vaccines. The future of our constitutional republic is on the line. When government and media outlets call riots, looting and violence against police officers "mostly peaceful," our future is in jeopardy.

When the same government and media outlets justify a summer of violence as "social justice," our future is in jeopardy.

When information that counters the government narrative is censored by massive companies without consequences, our future is in jeopardy.

When so-called journalists call a million person peaceful march in DC an "insurrection' despite clear video evidence of protestors actually being led into the capitol complex, our future is in jeopardy.

When leading doctors from top universities are canceled, ridiculed and censored for explaining natural herd immunity and the need for "focused protection" instead of lockdowns, it's worse than you may think.

The real question is what side will you choose?

Will you continue to live in fear hoping that government allows you to stay afloat financially with handouts?

Will you join the propagandists in shaming your friends and family into getting a big pharma jab that most don't need?

Will you continue wearing a mask to avoid scrutiny and stares pretending that you are somehow keeping people safe? Or will you fight?

Will you fight like a free American who is facing the erosion of basic liberties supposedly guaranteed by the Constitution? The Constitution seems like an irrelevant historical document in the reality of current censorship and military lockdowns which we saw first hand across the country as business owners faced crushing fines and criminal charges for the crime of trying to make a living.

America is at a crossroads. In the next few years we will either emerge as a nation beaten up and bruised, but free or we will slip into the coma of ignorance and slavery. We've watched it happen in countries across the globe, including China and Venezuela where a small group of elites rule through fear and extortion. The threat is real. And it's already in process as more people succumb to the government led and media fueled coma which has led to the abandonment of common sense.

The government and media induced coma has a head start as kids are being taught that America is racist, bigoted and wrong. The America-haters have a huge head start when it comes to filling our kids heads with misinformation and doubt.

When kids are taught about the founders in a way that highlights their worst instead of best traits, we're in trouble.

When kids are taught that basic biology no longer exists and gender/sex is simply interchangeable prior to puberty, we're in trouble.

When kids are taught to fear one another as disease carriers instead of friends playing together, exchanging germs and building immune systems, we're in trouble.

When natural immunity is attacked as anti-science, we're in trouble. When doctors are canceled for questioning forced vaccinations, we're in trouble.

When faith and family are presented as the problem not the solution, we're in trouble.

When patriotism is considered racist and compliance with arbitrary government edicts is praised as doing your civic duty, we're in trouble.

When we have a President who can barely string a sentence together and seems like the old uncle at Thanksgiving who you think will definitely be in a nursing home soon, we're in trouble.

When normal people get canceled, fired, shamed and otherwise scorned in society for pointing out the obvious that I'm pointing out here, we're in trouble.

Is it too late? No way. We're a resilient people and there are more of us than them.

That said, we better get started soon.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

