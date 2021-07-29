NJ college students can fight back against vaccine segregation (Opinion)

As we've been talking about for many months, the panic of COVID, based on ignorance and fear, has led to a frenzied push for an experimental vaccine at every level of society.

The latest victims of the big pharma profiteers are NJ college students.

Local schools, led by ideological and fearful administrators, are requiring vaccines in order for students to interact and live normally as a member of the campus community.

Some schools going so far as to segregate kids based on vaccine status.

Perhaps the most important point is that young people are almost entirely without risk from COVID, and 94% of reported COVID deaths suffered from 2-3 co-morbidities, according to the CDC.

So the vaccine for young people is clearly unnecessary on a mass scale – if we're listening to science and data.

That said, the idea of putting at-risk kids in an isolated environment that could actually put them at a greater risk is irresponsible at best and potentially deadly.

It's maddening to think that college administrators think they can run over people's religious and medical freedoms just to feed the public narrative, which serves only to empower the elite in big pharma, medicine and the media.

The lies have been coming fast and furious since the beginning. Look at the absurdity of letting people believe that a piece of cloth over their face will keep them safe. Masks do not stop viral spread.

How do we know?

Because the places in America and around the world who locked down and masked up have more deaths, hospitalizations that those that did not, like Sweden, Florida, South Dakota, South Korea. And remember, masked counties in the U.S. had the same flattened curve as no-mask counties throughout the lockdowns.

So the masks were the first lie.

The second lie was that we couldn't achieve herd immunity without a vaccine.

Again, totally refuted by facts.

According to Dr. Marty Makary from Johns Hopkins, and thousands of docs who signed onto the Great Barrington Declaration, we hit herd immunity in communities across the world before the mass vaccine rollout.

Look at the flattened curve in Texas, Florida and other states before we had more than 1 in 6 Americans vaccinated. Even today, only half the nation is vaccinated and the curve is non-existent. Unless, of course, you change the definition, like the corrupt CDC and federal bureaucrats have done.

Now it's all about positive tests —among unvaccinated people. You head to the hospital for a broken arm and you are not vaccinated, you get tested.

Vaccine card? No problem, no test.

Then you drill down to the public fact about how unreliable the test is to begin with, and you quickly realize this is a made-up crisis.

It's a scam that would make the Nazi and Communist propagandists proud.

Sadly, our society has broken into three parts: those of us who remain unmasked and unvaccinated (about half the country), those who took the vaccine and put on the mask because they had to for work or just didn't have the stomach for the fight, and the third group – those who are genuinely scared to death and hiding from life.

Vaxxed, masked and afraid. Can't help those people.

But for the rest of us who believe that our constitutional liberty is worth fighting for, the fight has begun and confidence in victory is high.

Right now my friend, attorney Dana Wefer, is gearing up to sue local NJ colleges who refuse to acknowledge that there are vaccine exemptions.

This kind of discrimination, segregation and bullying can and must be challenged.

If you or your family members are students at one of NJ's colleges who have implemented a mandatory vaccine, please go to the website and fill out this form to join the growing number of normals who have decided to take control of their personal health and safety.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

