NJ lawmakers say military enlistees should be able to wear graduation sash

Two lawmakers say public school districts should be required to allow students to wear military sashes at graduation ceremonies.

The bill drafted by Assemblymen Edward H. “Ned’ Thomson, R-Monmouth, and Ryan Peters, R-Burlington, would force schools to establish graduation policies that would let students who are joining a military branch to wear official articles such as a sash that denotes the branch in which they enlisted.

Legislation was drafted after Point Pleasant Borough High School graduate Billy Borowsky this month was told he could not wear a U.S. Marines sash at his graduation ceremony.

“Young men and women who choose to serve our country should be lauded for their decision to join our armed forces,” Thomson said. “While schools will retain the authority to govern decorum at graduation, the students joining the armed forces are deserving of special recognition for their decision to serve our nation. Letting them show off their military branch is a simple way to demonstrate our gratitude. School districts have to balance many responsibilities and this bill will help ensure there is no confusion regarding the right of these brave men and women to display their patriotism during graduation ceremonies.”

“Every year, I go to local high schools to honor students entering the military, and it really makes a difference when we show our support,” said Peters, a former Navy SEAL who currently serves as a lieutenant commander for SEAL Team 18 in the Naval Reserve. “The morale of our military is important, and we should do what we can to boost it. They earned this recognition.”

Borowsky, a wrestler who helped Point Boro High School win a third-straight Class B-South Division Title earlier this year, was reportedly threatened by high school principal Kurt Karcich, who said he would be thrown out of the ceremony if he wore the sash, his father Bill told New Jersey 101.5's Bill Spadea.

"He and the other senior who is entering the Air Force were acknowledged and there was a heartwarming standing ovation. However, the sash is what's more important," Borowsky Sr. said. "I asked my son, I asked another graduate — his friend who is in the Army — last year and these guys would rather have the sash than a standing ovation."

He said he made a plea to the Point Pleasant Board of Education this week over the school district's policy that bars wearing a sash.

Before the ceremony, Billy was pulled outside the high school auditorium and asked to open his graduation gown.

His father said the principal attempted to open his gown "and my son said, 'Get your hands off of me.'"

Two police officers joined the principal and Borowsky outside.

Borowsky didn't have the sash on him at that time but his father believed that his son was being intimidated by the principal into making sure that was the case.