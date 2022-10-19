NJ lawmakers determined to kill your right to protect yourself (Opinion)

In a stunning statement of irony, Assemblyman Joe Danielson, D-Somerset, one of the main sponsors of a bill to prevent you from legally carrying a firearm, said, "my priority is to protect the citizens of New Jersey."

Huh? How preventing legally licensed, vetted, and screened, innocent citizens of New Jersey from protecting themselves with the constitutional right to bear arms, is at best, bizarre and puzzling.

The bill he is sponsoring (S3214/A4769) would make it so difficult for anyone to have the ability to protect themselves with their own legally owned firearm as to make it pointless and nearly impossible.

Restrictions on where you can carry it, like not in a restaurant or bar, but you can't leave it in your car.

So unless you're walking to your dinner out, you're S.O.L.

That's the point.

Let's make it impossible for law-abiding citizens to protect themselves.

The criminals who buy guns on the black market and use them in the commission of crimes or gang wars, don't care about laws.

This is insanity.

The Supreme Court came down with a decision NYSRPA v. Bruen that struck down state laws like those in New York and New Jersey that restrict the rights of people to carry firearms and protect themselves.

Ever since that decision, the freedom-squashing, liberty-hating fascists in the New Jersey Legislature have been working overtime to ensure we continue to be at the mercy of criminals and the state of New Jersey.

Throughout most of the country people in states that enjoy the Constitutional right to protect themselves, are in utter disbelief at our draconian, ridiculous restrictions on law-abiding citizens to protect themselves and their families.

Studies show that in states that weaken the right to carry laws violent crime spikes.

However, this is a state where many people think guns are for the bad guys and cops.

The police do a great job, especially in the climate of anti-cop sentiments of the past few years, but they can't be everywhere all the time.

People have the right to protect themselves and their families against harm. In most of the rest of the country, they do.

It's time to let your state legislators know, whether you want to carry a gun or not, that you're tired of them standing on their heads and doing anything they can to keep the law-abiding citizens of this state from exercising their Constitutional rights.

