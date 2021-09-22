NJ kids should not be wearing masks in school. Period. Full stop (Opinion)

Masks are for Halloween. Masks are for doctors who want to prevent droplets from entering a patients open body cavity. Masks are for bank robbers. Masks are not for children. Period.

First of all, I have spoken to and interviewed numerous doctors and scientists over the past 18 months who reject and contradict what public health officials are pushing regarding masks.

The Danish study in particular was ignored by public health officials despite showing literally no difference between the mask wearers and non-mask wearers. Subsequent policy decisions never rejected the findings of any of the research and results that I have shared, they simply ignored it and chose to promote and solicit advice only from those officials who agreed with the policy in the first place.

Here's a post I wrote last November. It aged well and can be applied to the governor's latest actions:

Of course as per usual with this governor, he offered no context. No discussion of how long people have been in a hospital or what illness brought them to visit in the first place. He's only reporting "cases" while we've had more than 5 million tests in New Jersey, and still our hospitals are for the most part empty, or at least at their expected seasonal capacity. Actual hospitalizations and deaths are very low, especially as a percentage of the positive tests. If we just listened to the docs, we should be celebrating positive tests as a march toward herd immunity. But this governor would rather use the tests as a way to keep you down.... - Bill Spadea - Read more at www.NJ1015.com

Beyond the specific order to mask children as young as 2 years old, let's not forget that the idea that the general public should not be wearing masks was supported 100% by the WHO until they changed their tune after Trump stopped the US funding. Even Dr. Fauci spoke against "universal masking" in a national interview on March 2020. It seems to me that without offering much in the way of scientific evidence, the new call for masks is based on emotion and a push to dehumanize and control people by modifying their behavior.

The conclusion on unmasking kids and the general public was also backed up by Swedish officials and the doctors who were called in by Gov. Ron DeSantis to evaluate Florida policy. Dr. Martin Kuldorf, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya were among the world renowned doctors to weigh in and agree that lockdowns and mask mandates were bad public policy, not effective against the virus and should be rescinded. The case against distance and masks goes back to Dr. Daniel Murphy from St. Barnabas in the Bronx when he concluded in APRIL of 2020 that the level of natural/herd immunity had been achieved in the Bronx based on the fact that there were fewer patients than beds.

Here's an article I wrote last May about the "mask theater," which clearly has nothing to do with public health. What's interesting about the article is I point out that at the time, the Danish authorities were in opposition of universal masking. This was before the "Danish Mask Study" showed them their original position. Isn't it curious that governments would change their position to contradict a major scientific study? It's important to ask at every turn here, since the science didn't change, why did so many governments' cave to the mask mob?

...Other docs and medical professionals also weighing in supporting the conclusion that the general public should NOT be wearing masks all the time, especially cloth masks. Here's one of the recent follow up studies to address the same conclusion from 2015, increased infection rates and nearly zero benefit from cloth masks stopping viruses from penetrating. Conclusions This study is the first RCT of cloth masks, and the results caution against the use of cloth masks. This is an important finding to inform occupational health and safety. Moisture retention, reuse of cloth masks and poor filtration may result in increased risk of infection. Further research is needed to inform the widespread use of cloth masks globally. However, as a precautionary measure, cloth masks should not be recommended for HCWs, particularly in high-risk situations, and guidelines need to be updated. — research from bmjopen.bmj.com Here's another doc drawing a similar conclusion to the WHO & Danish Gov't AND pointing out the additional dangers of wearing a mask. Here's the pull quote from the neurosurgeon about the lack of knowledge and evidence on efficacy: As for the scientific support for the use of face mask, a recent careful examination of the literature, in which 17 of the best studies were analyzed, concluded that, “ None of the studies established a conclusive relationship between mask/respirator use and protection against influenza infection.”...— Russel Blaylock, MD on technocracy.news - Bill Spadea via www.NJ1015.com

As far as the reference made by Dr. Blaylock, there have been subsequent studies that government's have used to justify mandates, but none have refuted the conclusions made by the mountain of evidence showing the ineffectiveness of masks when combatting viral spread. Again, the science hasn't changed, but the politics certainly have.

The bottom line is that my conclusions from last year have held up despite the fact that there has been a mad scramble to find any study that can help the government and social media shut down any opposing point of view. For example, the onslaught of pro-vaccine advertising and messaging NEVER balances with the facts that the vaccines are not free to taxpayer, have had reported side effects INCLUDING DEATH and if we are looking for facts, results have shown a DRAMATIC drop in efficacy taking the experiment in Israel into account where the effectiveness dropped from 100% to 39% over a few months and doctors have pointed out that natural immunity far surpasses vaccine anti-bodies and quite possibly protect people for much longer.

It's time for civil disobedience. No child should be forced to wear a mask. Daycare providers and law enforcement should simply ignore the new edicts from the governor. Saying that your hands are tied because 'it's the rule" and "I'm just following along so I don't risk my job" is not acceptable. History is full of examples of people "following orders" and history isn't kind to those who hurt people because they were "following orders".

We don't even have to go back that far in history, we all remember when the cops dragged the Rabbi out of his home in Lakewood last year. And the cops who tackled the mom in the NYC subway. My call for law enforcement to push back and stop enforcing this nonsense is based in my belief that cops simply "following orders" is not a sufficient reason to use violence against another person. Especially given the freedoms guaranteed by our Constitution and the evidence from NJ, NY and around the world that lockdowns and mask mandates are ineffective at best and at worst, deadly.

Stand up for yourself and your children. Start acting like an American. Looks like we're gonna have to fight to earn the line in our anthem. "Land of the free and home of the brave."

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

