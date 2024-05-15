NJ is selling America’s worst ice cream brand and you’re eating it
The Garden State is gearing up for summertime and we’re less than 2 weeks away from the unofficial start of it. And when it comes to food, two types that scream summer in New Jersey are a good BBQ gathering and ice cream.
New Jersey has some of the best homemade ice cream shops on the East Coast, two places even made Yelp’s top 100 list nationwide.
You don’t have to sit in Parkway traffic to head down the shore and get everyone’s favorite boardwalk ice cream when we have plenty of places to venture throughout the state.
And there’s no judgment if you end up at the grocery store to buy your favorite flavored ice cream to pair with your backyard BBQ.
But we now have to watch what brand of ice cream we’re buying because yes, “bad” ice cream is actually a thing.
Indulging in a scoop of ice cream here or there is not a big deal but when you’re buying by the carton, you should be aware of what you’re buying.
The more natural flavors you have, the better it tastes anyway. You can’t escape the sugar, but you can make sure you’re getting what you’re paying for because let's be real, inflation hit the ice cream department too and we’re all looking to save a penny wherever we can.
247wallst.com released a list of the worst ice cream brands and not only is New Jersey selling some of these brands, you’re completely unaware that you’re eating them.
According to the website, here are the worst ice cream brands that the Garden State is selling:
Sitting at #10 is Blue Bunny for the use of artificial vanilla.
#9 is Good Humor for losing their “polish” when it comes to ingredients.
Friendly’s is at #8 for its “lower-quality ingredients” and the fact that they have filed for bankruptcy more than once.
#4 is Halo Top for “propensity to over-indulge”. Lower-calorie ice cream options make for less filling which requires you to eat more to fulfill your craving.
#3 is Baskin Robbins for their questionable ingredients and the fact that consumers complain about a freezer-burn taste.
And now for the #1 worst ice cream brand that can be found in New Jersey…Turkey Hill. You’re disappointed, aren’t you?
Turkey Hill is a fan favorite but according to 247wallst.com, as the company sold and was acquired by other brands, the quality of the ice cream diminished and their fan base decreased.
After reading this, I’m heading to my go-to spot, Jersey Freeze in Freehold, for my next ice cream outing.
You can see the rest of the list of the worst ice cream brands HERE.
