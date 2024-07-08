NJ is now home to the biggest bounce park in the world

I know it’s too easy to say you’ll jump for joy to learn about this… but I’m going to anyway.

The world’s biggest bounce park (so they say on their website) is now open in the Menlo Park Mall parking lot in Edison, New Jersey.

Introducing JoyJumps! The massive bounce experience just opened up on June 15.

They describe themselves as “your go-to spot for a day filled with adventure!”

Dive into the thrill of bouncing, sliding, and laughter in the world’s biggest bounce house. Our inflatable wonderland isn’t just huge – it’s a burst of vibrant colors, surprises at every turn, and non-stop fun!

JoyJumps features an inflatable amusement park that’s 26,000 square feet. Perfect for birthday parties, day camp excursions or just a day out with friends and family.

It’s not just for kids, by the way, JoyJumps is designed for ages 2-65.

You could race your friends through their different challenges.

Climb up JoyJumps universe (notice how the top looks like Saturn).

Go down their many slides.

Or just jump with friends.

But you have to get there quick, they’re seasonal so they’ll be set up until the end of summer.

Speaking of summer, for any parents concerned about all this fun in the heat: there are misting stations, shaded tents, and seating for when you or your little ones need a break.

JoyJumps' hours are as follows:

Wednesday 4:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Thursday 4:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Friday 10:30 AM - 8:30 PM

Saturday 10:30 AM - 8:30 PM

Sunday 10:30 AM - 8:30 PM

Check them out here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

