NJ indoor water parks: Dreamworks, Sahara Sam’s — and soon, ISLAND
No need to gas up the family SUV and drive out of state for indoor water fun, regardless of the weather.
As of March, there are two indoor water parks open for visitors in New Jersey.
A third is on the way in Atlantic City, as a January ceremony kicked off a new project being built.
The pandemic does seem to have sealed the fate of a different indoor waterpark, CoCo Key Water Resort.
That indoor venue, inside of The Hotel ML in Mount Laurel, shutdown amid COVID-19 in March 2020 and has yet to post any reopening plans.
Here's all you need to know about indoor waterpark fun in New Jersey:
DreamWorks Water Park, American Dream
1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford 07073
phone: 833-263-7326
email: guestservices@americandream.com
Self-billed as the largest indoor water park on the continent, with a year-round 81 degree “tropical climate” and the world’s biggest indoor wave pool. There’s an offering of slides and chances to rent private cabanas.
Hours and price of admission vary, depending on day and season.
Guests 10 and older: Non-Peak: Starting at $69, Peak: Varies $79 to $99
Guests ages 3 to 9: Non-Peak: Starting at $64 | Peak: Varies $74 to $94
Children two and younger free, with ride restrictions. Military and senior discounts.
It's good to check on MetLife events before heading out and following their parking tips.
Sahara Sam’s
535 NJ-73, West Berlin, 08091
email: info@saharasams.com
phone: 856-767-7580
The indoor water park offers a range of slides, a lazy river and Flow Rider, “NJ’s Only Indoor Body Surf Simulator,” as of spring 2022.
Hours and price of admission vary, depending on date and season; between $39.99 and $49.99.
Children two and younger free, with ride restrictions. Military and senior discounts.
ISLAND Waterpark
New Jersey Avenue in Atlantic City, next to Showboat Casino
A 103,000-square-foot year-round indoor waterpark will feature water slides, pools and a lazy river.
Developer Bart Blatstein broke ground at the site in January.
“A retractable glass-pane roof will cover the entire project to make it truly a year-round destination,” according to a written release, along with food & beverage and retail outlets, lounge areas and party rooms.
ISLAND waterpark will be the largest beachfront indoor waterpark in the world, situated on the New Jersey Avenue beach block lot next to Showboat.
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
