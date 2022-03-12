NJ indoor water parks: Dreamworks, Sahara Sam’s — and soon, ISLAND

No need to gas up the family SUV and drive out of state for indoor water fun, regardless of the weather.

As of March, there are two indoor water parks open for visitors in New Jersey.

A third is on the way in Atlantic City, as a January ceremony kicked off a new project being built.

The pandemic does seem to have sealed the fate of a different indoor waterpark, CoCo Key Water Resort.

That indoor venue, inside of The Hotel ML in Mount Laurel, shutdown amid COVID-19 in March 2020 and has yet to post any reopening plans.

Here's all you need to know about indoor waterpark fun in New Jersey:

DreamWorks Water Park (courtesy American Dream) DreamWorks Water Park (courtesy American Dream) loading...

DreamWorks Water Park, American Dream

1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford 07073

phone: 833-263-7326

email: guestservices@americandream.com

Self-billed as the largest indoor water park on the continent, with a year-round 81 degree “tropical climate” and the world’s biggest indoor wave pool. There’s an offering of slides and chances to rent private cabanas.

DreamWorks Water Park (courtesy American Dream) DreamWorks Water Park (courtesy American Dream) loading...

Hours and price of admission vary, depending on day and season.

Guests 10 and older: Non-Peak: Starting at $69, Peak: Varies $79 to $99

Guests ages 3 to 9: Non-Peak: Starting at $64 | Peak: Varies $74 to $94

Children two and younger free, with ride restrictions. Military and senior discounts.

It's good to check on MetLife events before heading out and following their parking tips.

Sahara Sam's water park in West Berlin (courtesy Sahara Sam's) Sahara Sam's water park in West Berlin (courtesy Sahara Sam's) loading...

Sahara Sam’s

535 NJ-73, West Berlin, 08091

email: info@saharasams.com

phone: 856-767-7580

The indoor water park offers a range of slides, a lazy river and Flow Rider, “NJ’s Only Indoor Body Surf Simulator,” as of spring 2022.

Sahara Sam's water park in West Berlin (courtesy Sahara Sam's) Sahara Sam's water park in West Berlin (courtesy Sahara Sam's) loading...

Sahara Sam's water park in West Berlin (courtesy Sahara Sam's) Sahara Sam's water park in West Berlin (courtesy Sahara Sam's) loading...

Hours and price of admission vary, depending on date and season; between $39.99 and $49.99.

Children two and younger free, with ride restrictions. Military and senior discounts.

ISLAND waterpark Showboat Atlantic City (courtesy Lisa Jackson Communications/Tower Investments) loading...

ISLAND Waterpark

New Jersey Avenue in Atlantic City, next to Showboat Casino

A 103,000-square-foot year-round indoor waterpark will feature water slides, pools and a lazy river.

Developer Bart Blatstein broke ground at the site in January.

ISLAND waterpark Showboat Atlantic City (courtesy Lisa Jackson Communications/Tower Investments) loading...

“A retractable glass-pane roof will cover the entire project to make it truly a year-round destination,” according to a written release, along with food & beverage and retail outlets, lounge areas and party rooms.

ISLAND waterpark Showboat Atlantic City (courtesy Lisa Jackson Communications/Tower Investments) loading...

ISLAND waterpark will be the largest beachfront indoor waterpark in the world, situated on the New Jersey Avenue beach block lot next to Showboat.

