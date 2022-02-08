NJ house slammed by airborne pickup is uninhabitable

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Warren) — A woman who was sleeping when a speeding pickup truck ran off the road and slammed into her second-floor bedroom has a long recovery ahead of her.

A Dodge Ram driven by John Nunn, 27, of Washington Borough, was passing two vehicles on Route 57 north of Butler Park Road in Washington Township around 2:30 a.m. when it hit a landscaping structure and launched into second-floor bedroom, leaving a gaping hole in the side of the two-story house, according to Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer.

Nunn is the father of three children, according to WFMZ TV.

Tyler Balog, 24, of Washington Township, a passenger in the truck, died at the scene.

Pfeiffer said alcohol played a role in the crash and expected further charges to be brought against Nunn once blood alcohol testing and "other outstanding investigation information was complete." Pfeiffer on Tuesday said the test results were not available.

House before being struck by a pickup that launched off Route 57 on 2/6/22 House before being struck by a pickup that launched off Route 57 on 2/6/22 (Google Street View) loading...

Mounting expenses

A GoFundMe page identifies the couple in the house as Kim & Tim Terry. Kim is a new grandmother and a registered nurse, according to the page. The page also said the couple’s dog did not survive the crash.

Tim Terry was in another room when the pickup hit the house at 2 a.m. Sunday morning and called police for help

Expenses have already started to accumulate as the house is uninhabitable and the Terry family is staying near Morristown Medical Center.

"The family has been in touch with medical, construction, insurance, and legal professionals, and now have a better understanding of the multitude of expenses that lie ahead," Ryan Dunphy , the organizer of the GoFundMe page wrote. "We are pushing the goal line up to $300,000. I know as a community we can unite to make it happen."

"They are the most amazing, kind, honest, hard-working, giving family; now we have a chance to give to and help them," Dunphy wrote.

Tyler Balog Tyler Balog (Tyler Balog via Facebook) loading...

'One of my favorites to work here'

According to his Facebook page Balog worked at Petty's Goodyear in Washington. He also worked at Country Fresh Farms in Hampton.

Owner Shari Bylicki told WFMZ that he had a great sense of humor and was one of her favorites to work for her.

"That kid will always have a place in my heart," Bylicki told WFMZ.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Best coffee places recommended in Central Jersey

NJ Diners that are open 24/7