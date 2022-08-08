NJ hot spot named one of the priciest summer destinations

At $384 a night, New Jersey's Long Beach Island (LBI) has been ranked as the 4th most expensive summer vacation destination in the entire United States. This study by CheapHotels.org compared average double occupancy accommodation rates for the month of August 2022.

The rankings include some pretty ritzy locales. Topping the list is Nantucket, a tiny island off Cape Cod, Massachusetts, at an average of $525 per night. Martha's Vineyard (also Masssachusetts) and Montauk (Long Island, New York), placed 2nd and 3rd with nightly rates of $485 and $416, respectively. Rounding out the top five was Bar Harbor, Maine at $383 a night.

LBI is the only New Jersey vacation hot spot to make the list. Several of the priciest destinations are within a day's drive. (Most notably, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware is just across the water from Cape May, N.J.)

As you probably know, "Long Beach Island" is actually a 27-mile strip of six Shore towns in Ocean County: Barnegat Light, Long Beach Township, Harvey Cedars, Surf City, Ship Bottom, and Beach Haven.

As a destination, it totally makes sense that Long Beach Island is in high demand. On hot summer days, the barrier island is almost always the coolest spot in New Jersey. There are a ton of great restaurants and family-friendly activities. And, of course, visitors can take advantage of those beautiful Jersey Shore beaches. (Both along the ocean front and bay side.)

Economically, the rating makes sense too. Vacationers from New Jersey and beyond drop thousands of dollars on a weeklong house rental. And those who opt for one of the limited hotels on the island are paying a high price for premium real estate.

While LBI may be known as an up-and-coming upscale summer destination, it also makes an easy, affordable day trip. (Although beach parking availability and beach badge fees can be pains.) From "Old Barney" to the Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts and Sciences to Bay Village and Schooner's Wharf to Fantasy Island Amusement Park to Surflight Theatre.

