✅ Holiday-themed messages are appearing on electronic highway signs across NJ

✅ NJ DOT says the reminders focus on safety and are easy to understand

✅The humorous and holiday messages have been posted by the NJ DOT since 2022

Electronic variable message boards on New Jersey highways have taken on a festive feel with holiday-themed safety reminders.

The nine messages about driving issues will appear between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. daily on the 230 boards except when they are reporting incidents, construction, planned special events, or during a weather activation. A 10th message will appear in partnership with the New Jersey State Police Office of Homeland Security, encouraging drivers to report suspicious activity.

NJ DOT's Electronic Sign Safety Messages December 2025 The NJ Department of Transportation has brought back huumorus safety messages to its electronic signs all over the state for the holidays.They will appear in partnership with the NJ State Police Office of Homeland Security through Jan. 5, 2026.

The messages run in rotation seven days a week from 7 a.m. - 9 p.m. on signs all around the state except when the signs are reporting incidents, construction, planned special events, or during a weather activation.

NJ DOT spokesman Steve Schapiro says some of the messages drivers will see have been used in the past to remind drivers about things like texting while driving, speeding and safe merging. They follow Federal Highway Administration guidance to make sure the messages are "safety centered" and easy to understand.

"The creative messages, which we began running in the fall of 2022, fit with our continued approach to reduce crashes and promote safer driving habits. Our goal is always to bring attention to safety and that’s what these signs are about. It’s about making sure people read them, remember them, and drive safely."

The holiday messages will appear until Jan. 5, 2026.

