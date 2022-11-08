NJ high school mourns death of 18-year-old recent graduate

A Mercer County community has been mourning following the grim discovery of a young woman’s body in East Windsor.

Police said 18-year-old Julia McDaid was found unresponsive along Bear Brook Pathway on Monday morning.

Early investigation showed no signs of foul play, officers added, as reported by Patch.

McDaid graduated from Hightstown High School with the Class of 2022, East Windsor Regional Schools Superintendent Mark Daniels said.

“As a recent graduate of HHS, Julia still maintained several connections and friendships within the school community. Upon receiving the tragic news, the HHS counselors immediately began to offer support to students and staff who were acquainted with Julia,” Daniels said in a message on the school website.

"This is deeply heartbreaking and our thoughts and prayers go out to Julia’s family and friends.”

The high school serves roughly 1650 students from Hightstown, East Windsor and Roosevelt.

