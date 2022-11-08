NJ high school mourns death of 18-year-old recent graduate

NJ high school mourns death of 18-year-old recent graduate

(East Windsor Police via Facebook)

A Mercer County community has been mourning following the grim discovery of a young woman’s body in East Windsor.

Police said 18-year-old Julia McDaid was found unresponsive along Bear Brook Pathway on Monday morning.

Early investigation showed no signs of foul play, officers added, as reported by Patch.

McDaid graduated from Hightstown High School with the Class of 2022, East Windsor Regional Schools Superintendent Mark Daniels said.

“As a recent graduate of HHS, Julia still maintained several connections and friendships within the school community. Upon receiving the tragic news, the HHS counselors immediately began to offer support to students and staff who were acquainted with Julia,” Daniels said in a message on the school website.

"This is deeply heartbreaking and our thoughts and prayers go out to Julia’s family and friends.”

The high school serves roughly 1650 students from Hightstown, East Windsor and Roosevelt.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most

Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.

25 costliest hurricanes of all time

Although the full extent of damage caused by Hurricane Ian in the Southwest is still being realized, Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Stacker took a look at NOAA data to extrapolate the costliest U.S. hurricanes of all time.  

Say you’re from Jersey without saying you’re from Jersey

These are everyday expressions that only someone from New Jersey would get. What else should be on this list?

Each State in America and Their Favorite Type of Cereal...

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you?

Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.
Filed Under: East Windsor, Hightstown, Mercer County
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM