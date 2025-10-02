These are the most picture-perfect streets in NJ, experts say
You may hear the term “curb appeal” thrown around, but have you ever really had a good grasp on it?
It’s the first impression that a street can make, and when looking for a new home, it can carry a lot of weight.
Neighborhood pride and the property value of the home are major factors when evaluating the appeal.
What streets in New Jersey have the best curb appeal?
The experts at New Jersey Real Estate Network, a home-listing platform, surveyed thousands of professional real estate agents to find the most picturesque streets throughout the country, looking at geography, culture, and history.
What did they have to say about the Garden State?
Most beautiful streets in New Jersey
The curb appeal could come down to immaculate landscaping, seasonal decorations, or simply picture-perfect upkeep.
Stockton Street, Hightstown
Stockton Street has a distinct rhythm, where porches, shutters, and gardens bring warmth and life to the houses along it.
The trees lend a soft canopy, while the houses add life and character. It’s especially beloved because it forms part of Hightstown’s historic district.
The Victorian homes are a beautiful sight to take in.
South Park Street, Montclair
South Park Street carries a graceful charm, where a select few handsome houses unfold in a gentle line.
The porches and details add a softness that makes every walk along it feel restful. It’s especially admired as part of Montclair’s historic residential core.
The curb-side sights can show the character and history of the homes we pass. It’s the best way to get a neighborhood's vibe.
