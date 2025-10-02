You may hear the term “curb appeal” thrown around, but have you ever really had a good grasp on it?

It’s the first impression that a street can make, and when looking for a new home, it can carry a lot of weight.

Neighborhood pride and the property value of the home are major factors when evaluating the appeal.

Montclair South Park st Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

What streets in New Jersey have the best curb appeal?

The experts at New Jersey Real Estate Network, a home-listing platform, surveyed thousands of professional real estate agents to find the most picturesque streets throughout the country, looking at geography, culture, and history.

What did they have to say about the Garden State?

Most beautiful streets in New Jersey

The curb appeal could come down to immaculate landscaping, seasonal decorations, or simply picture-perfect upkeep.

Stockton st Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Stockton Street, Hightstown

Stockton Street has a distinct rhythm, where porches, shutters, and gardens bring warmth and life to the houses along it.

The trees lend a soft canopy, while the houses add life and character. It’s especially beloved because it forms part of Hightstown’s historic district.

The Victorian homes are a beautiful sight to take in.

Montclair South Park st Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

South Park Street, Montclair

South Park Street carries a graceful charm, where a select few handsome houses unfold in a gentle line.

The porches and details add a softness that makes every walk along it feel restful. It’s especially admired as part of Montclair’s historic residential core.

The curb-side sights can show the character and history of the homes we pass. It’s the best way to get a neighborhood's vibe.

These NJ streets are the best for taking a calming walk

New Jersey’s 'Doughnut Holes' Reveal Quirky Town Boundaries There are many quirks when it comes to all 564 municipalities in New Jersey. Maybe the oddest quirk is when a borough is a doughnut hole. No, it doesn't have anything to do with the number of doughnut shops within a certain radius. It's when a borough is completely encircled by another township. Less than 4% of the state's municipalities are doughnut hole boroughs, as we find 20 among 11 counties. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

These are the 20 Best Places to Live in New Jersey if You're a Liberal Niche.com did a study on the best places to live in 2025. They added filters so you can set specific settings, and one of those was the best places to live if you're liberal. Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2025 In the first quarter of 2025 alone, roughly a dozen New Jersey employers announced over 3,000 layoffs. By September, the number of layoffs announced was creeping toward 10,000. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈