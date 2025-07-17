One day of intense heat and humidity for NJ, then sweet relief

There are no big, bad thunderstorms in the forecast for a change. Instead, our weather headline here is big heat. A surge of hot, humid air will push thermometers into the 90s on Thursday, with a heat index in the 100s. That qualifies as "dangerous heat" — please stay cool and hydrated out there in the elements. Sweet relief arrives Friday with a cold front, sending humidity levels plummeting. The weekend forecast offers mixed news, as we trade that comfortable air for a return of humidity and possible thunderstorms.

Thursday NJ weather: Heat Advisory

Pockets of New Jersey picked up over two inches of rain Wednesday night. And, of course, a tragic situation unfolded in Jackson Township as a lightning strike killed one and injured 13 others.

We still have some showers traveling through New Jersey Thursday morning. By about 8 or 9 a.m. dry weather will resume. And then the heat is on.

Look for high temperatures Thursday soaring into the lower 90s. With a hot "blast furnace" breeze, even mainland beaches will be toasty. Only barrier island beaches, surrounded by water, will offer meaningful relief.

Factor in high humidity and you get a heat index ("feels like" or "apparent" temperature maxing out around 100 to 105 degrees. Remember that is our indicator of human health impacts during a heat wave.

This is dangerous heat — you have to take care of yourself out in the elements. Dress for the elements, opting for light-colored, loose-fitting clothing. Stay extra hydrated before, during, and after exposure to the heat. And avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day, taking frequent breaks in air conditioning if possible.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for the entire state of New Jersey Thursday.

There is a chance for a popup thunderstorm once temperatures start to cool early Thursday evening. But such a storm cell would be very isolated and brief.

While we do have a cooldown ahead, I do not think you will feel it yet Thursday night. Under mainly clear skies, it will be sticky, with low temperatures in the lower 70s or so.

Friday NJ weather: Comfy air arrives

Finally, a cold front. Our first one since the 4th of July holiday weekend. And our first break from freakin' humidity in almost two weeks.

That frontal passage looks mainly dry, although I can not rule out a stray shower at some point Friday. For the most part, Friday looks like a nice day.

I expect partial sunshine and high temperatures in the lower to mid 90s — a full 10 degrees cooler than Thursday. Plus, humidity levels will plummet — dew points drop from the 70s to the 50s — adding a nice "ahhh" factor to the air.

Friday night looks really nice. Overnight lows will dip into the 50s and 60s. A welcome treat after so many consecutive nights in the 70s.

Saturday NJ weather: Pretty pleasant

I still like Saturday's forecast too. There is one hesitation, as a few forecast models now paint that cold front stalling over South Jersey and producing some late-day showers.

For the most part Saturday should feature a pleasant mix of sun and clouds. Humidity stays low for most of the day, with high temperatures again in the 80s.

Those humidity levels may start to rise as rain chances bump up late-day. Best chance of rain will be in South Jersey. And the rain of chance will increase even more Saturday night.

Sunday NJ weather: Unsettled, humid, and stormy

Sunday will be the worse day of the weekend, although not a total washout. Just a return of more humid, unsettled weather.

Skies will become mostly cloudy. Humidity levels will be moderate to high. (Dew points around 70.) And high temperatures will spike back to around the mid to upper 80s. (Seasonable, near-normal, by the way.)

A round of showers and thunderstorms is looking likely during the day on Sunday. I had previously thought that would be in the morning. But the latest guidance pushes it more toward the afternoon. I think it is fair to just call it an "unsettled" weather day. There could be a marginal opportunity for severe weather and flooding issues — something to monitor.

Monday NJ weather: Another influx of dry air

Early next week will hopefully bring a return of that deliciously dry, comfortable air. My current extended forecast looks sunny and comfortably warm through Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, in the lower-mid 80s.

Such wonderful weather will not last forever though, as heat and thunderstorms look to return late next week.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.