NJ health codes are changing: What you need to know

As I've talked about before on the air, the NJ Department of Health is preparing to change the rules when it comes to vaccines and exemptions.

The real target is the religious exemption and access to education. Privacy is also a huge concern with the rule changes as all New Jerseyans will be enrolled in a vaccine database.

Here are the basics that you need to know:

💉Religious vaccine exemptions under threat in New Jersey

The rules will allow private schools, including preschools, K–12, and colleges, to deny religious exemptions to vaccination which means parents could lose the right to choose faith-based health decisions for their children.

This could exclude many children or extracurricular programs based solely on religious beliefs.

As we saw during the COVID panic, families could face pressure to violate their conscience to keep their kids enrolled. The new rules will concentrate a lot of power with the Heath Commissioner who will unilateral authority to suspend religious exemptions during a declared “emergency.”

This is yet another bureaucratic move to remove the checks and balances of the legislative process, and it leaves open the question about what constitutes an "emergency"? Another bad flu season? A dozen measles cases in a religious community?

Your kids could be barred from school or daycare on a moment's notice without any recourse for your family.

Perhaps one of the more egregious government overreaches included in the rules changes is the automatic enrollment in the NJ Immunization Information System (NJIIS).

That's right, all residents, children and adults, will be enrolled into a state vaccine database, with limited opt-out rights. No 'informed consent' for you or your family.

No control on who has access to your kids' medical records. Talk about a set up for abuse and invasion of privacy, and worse a loss of rights.

💉Untrained staff to enforce health policy

The new rules will also require non-medical personnel including school and daycare administrative staff members to report student health data to the state, with fines for noncompliance.

This means that non-medical staff, with no training or expertise and not bound by medical confidentiality, become the enforcement agents for health policy.

We saw this during COVID as well when retail managers where the enforcement arm for masks, distance and vaccine proof, all of which has been debunked, but the severe damage was already done.

Let's say the 'emergency' is called and you have to face a decision to violate your principles and faith and try to determine what criteria was used to declare the emergency...well, under the new rules, you can't.

That's right, the rules permanently shield vaccination, testing, outbreak, and quarantine data from public access.

Transparency will be gone. You'll simply have to accept the government's declaration and suffer the consequences.

💉State health decisions may bypass NJ lawmakers entirely

The new rules allow NJDOH to automatically align state regulations with federal standards without any New Jersey legislative review. This completely strips New Jerseyans from having a local voice and exercising any influence over state health policies.

That means future federal policies, no matter who is governor, could take place automatically, including digital ID, mandatory vaccines, quarantines, etc.

This is a major shift in decision-making from parents and local communities to unelected bureaucrats using arbitrary and hidden data. Privacy, informed consent and accountability will all be undermined.

It's time to fight back and stop this madness.

Only you can make that happen. If you value your freedom and power as a parent to raise your own kids, click here.

