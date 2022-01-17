NJ has the highest percentage of millionaires of all 50 states

Ever go down a Google rabbit hole for no particular reason? I was waiting in a parking lot picking my son up from work this weekend and, probably because he told me he was bringing home a mysterious document called a 1040 form (lol it’s his first job) I started thinking about taxes as I sat there.

That made me think about Murphy and his progressive tax agenda and how he had gotten his millionaire tax through the Legislature. Then I started wondering if the effect was being felt with millionaires moving out of New Jersey.

Which made me wonder, hmm, on a per capita basis, just how many millionaires do we actually have in the Garden State?

It didn’t take too long before I found several articles on this. Gobankingrates.com had an article out in March of last year showing that on a per capita basis, New Jersey actually has more millionaires than any other state. According to it, our state has 3,312,916 households and 9.76% of them are millionaire households.

I was floored. I mean, I knew we had a lot. I just didn’t realize we had the highest percentage of millionaire households of all 50 states.

I guess it can make sense though when you’re situated between two major cities and so close to the New York financial center. Choosing to live in a prettier setting than inside the big city grit makes sense.

So will the millionaire tax eventually drive out the rich to greener pastures?

Here’s a staggering statistic about the enormous wealth gap New Jersey has. The top 1% earns over 24 times more than the average earner in the lower 99%. The average income for that bottom 99%? $65,068.

What’s the average income for the top 1%? $1,581,829.

So will the millionaire tax eventually drive out the rich to greener pastures? Remains to be seen. All I know is the first year it went into effect a really tragic thing happened to Gov. Phil Murphy’s income. In 2020, his earnings fell to $982,636, just shy of the $1 million mark that would have put him in that higher tax bracket.

Weird, huh? Poor guy, his income dropped by 64% in one year. Last year his overall net worth was estimated to be around $80 million. If anyone needed a GoFundMe set up it’s this poor bastard, amiright?

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New Jersey

Census 2020: The 20 biggest places in New Jersey A countdown of the 20 most populous municipalities in New Jersey, as measured by the 2020 Census.