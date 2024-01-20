NJ has another diner opening, this one with a unique location

Get ready to add to our diner total... again!

I told you last week that we had another diner coming to New Jersey. According to boozyburbs.com we've got another one. And it's going to be unique.

On Monday, Jan. 22, Around the Clock Diner will be opening its doors in the American Dream Mall.

According to the Boozy Burbs article:

"The menu is overseen by Executive Chef Michael Feinberg, who worked for Food Network Iron Chef Marc Forgione at American Cut and other restaurants for many years."

Chef Feinberg was also the head chef at the R Bar in Asbury Park. They were named the number one restaurant of 2021 according to nj.com.

So it sounds like you're going to be in good hands with the food here. Which is imperative if you want to make it as a New Jersey diner. We know how to sniff out (literally) good food here.

You'll be able to get breakfast all day here, but perhaps the most intriguing thing rumored to be on the menu by Boozy Burbs is the Hampshire pork chop with sweet-hot vinegar peppers.

Now I'm usually the person to play it normal and always get breakfast at a diner, but this pork chop dish sounds otherworldly. I think I'll need to branch out and make that my first order when I go here.

They'll also be offering domestic and international beers, and cocktails with a Jersey and diner twist.

Clearly, they know how to cater to New Jerseyans. We love our history, and we love having it be talked about.

