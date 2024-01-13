Look out, NJ: Another diner is opening in the Garden State

This is not a drill. New Jersey is adding to its diner list.

As of August 2023, New Jersey had 530 diners. Far more than any other state in America. Every other state pales in comparison when it comes to diners. It's no secret New Jersey is the crème de la crème.

Coming January 22nd, we've got another one.

According to boozyburbs.com that's when the Country MKT Diner will be opening in Closter, New Jersey. They'll be located at 267 Closter Dock Road.

It will be a farm-to-table restaurant, a trend that has grown in recent years.

Canva Canva loading...

According to the post, the diner's interior has been designed to reflect this. It's owned by Corey Hennig, who according to Boozy Burbs, "promises to bring the freshest, locally-sourced ingredients to the plates of discerning food enthusiasts, all while providing a warm and welcoming atmosphere for the community.”

Look, I'll never be one to say we shouldn't have more diners. In fact, I'm in the camp of the more-the-merrier.

Canva Canva loading...

Other states might see our total in the 500s and think we're crazy. But let's be honest, if you're not from Jersey you probably think we're crazy anyway.

And in a lot of ways we are, but our love for diners is not one of them. I have no doubt Country MKT Diner will provide some of the best locally sourced food once they officially open on January 22nd.

So much so, that it's going to be on my list of diners I need to visit in the Garden State.

NJ Diners that are open 24/7 Hours as of September 2023. Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson, Mike Brant

The best cheeseburgers in New Jersey Everybody has their own favorite burger place. Odds are, one of these places are right by you. In honor of National Cheeseburger day last Friday, September 17, here are some of the best cheeseburger joints in New Jersey according to Trev's social media following. Gallery Credit: Steve Trevelise

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.