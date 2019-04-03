NJ has 544 bridges that are structurally deficient

A new report finds the Garden State has some of the worst bridges in the nation.

“In New Jersey there are 544 bridges that are classified as structurally deficient, and that means one of the elements is rated in poor or worse condition,” said Alison Black, the chief economist of the American Road and Transportation Builders Association.

“The good news is that is down from last year and the year before, so certainly things are moving in the right direction.”

While 1 in 10 bridges are structurally deficient, the state has 2,300 bridges that are in some need of repair and fixing them all would cost $7 billion

Black said when people hear there are hundreds of structurally deficient bridges, they shouldn’t get nervous because state transportation officials, if they have any concerns about safety, will “restrict the amount of truck traffic or the weight that can cross the bridge. They might even close the bridge if it’s an extreme case.”

She said a strong, thriving highway system with bridges that are in a good state of repair is extremely important for a state like New Jersey, which has multiple train, air and sea ports.

“All of those elements really work together to support the state and regional economy.”

New Jersey has the 27th-most number of deficient bridges in the country.

The five most-traveled bridges in New Jersey that are structurally deficient:

The Route 4 bridge over the Hackensack River in Bergen County, with more than 159,180 crossings a day. It was built in 1931.

The Route 80 Bridge over the Passaic River in Passaic County, with 158,151 crossings. It was built in 1969.

The Route 495 bridge over Routes 1&9 and Paterson Plank Road in Hudson County, with154,150 daily crossings. It was built in 1939.

The Route 46 bridge over Lower Notch Road in Passaic County, with 135, 620 daily crossings. It was built in 1939.

The Route 17 bridge over Central Avenue in Bergen County, with 124,294 crossings. It was built in 1931.

To contact an editor about this story, click here to email Deputy Digital Editor Sergio Bichao.