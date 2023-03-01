NJ group launches campaign for Turkey earthquake recovery efforts
An organization in Manalapan has launched an online fundraising campaign in order to help ensure that attention doesn't fade from the destruction caused by a massive earthquake and aftershock that hit Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6.
The Turkish American Community Center is live with a GoFundMe campaign to raise at least $10,000 for the cause.
"We're looking to possibly help out smaller villages that may not get the help as quickly," said Alper Senman, a vice president at the Center.
Many victims of the quake will be needing assistance for years to come, Senman said, noting that some New Jersey victims of 2012's Superstorm Sandy still aren't whole.
Prior to launching the online effort, the Center raised $10,000 internally and sent a truck of goods to the battered province of Hatay.
The combined death toll in Turkey and Syria from the magnitude 7.8 earthquake and its aftershocks now stands at more than 50,000. More than 160,000 buildings either collapsed or were severely damaged in the disaster.
The humanitarian relief organization Embrace Relief, based in Fairfield, has raised more than $1.2 million to assist quake victims in southern Turkey and Syria.
Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.