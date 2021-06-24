NJ government creates problem, then spends your money to fix it (Opinion)

Perhaps no other state in the country epitomizes the lack of appreciation and understanding of how our government is supposed to function like New Jersey.

'Givernor' Murphy has now signed a few bills to give away taxpayer money and borrowed money (that the taxpayers will have to pay back) to fix the situation he created by shutting down the economy last year.

Now of course he'll take credit for helping small business, but don't forget he's the one who crushed them in the first place.

We are in an election year, and he wants to look as good as possible before he moves on to greener pastures (federal government office) right after he's done fooling and fleecing you. Most people don't pay enough attention to see how things are being done, as long as it doesn't directly adversely affect them for now.

The person that takes office after Murphy if he gets a second term will be around for the reckoning. The debt that will pile up quickly on the money he's borrowed will be due and the money his buddies in the federal government doled out will be gone.

When you mention the word budget, most people's eyes glaze over, and they don't really pay attention.

Let's simplify it this way. Unless you're part of the massive New Jersey state government system, either by employment or entitlement, you get stuck with the bill. You get little in return other than living in a nice state close to your family and friends.

It's like going to the boardwalk and paying for everyone else to go on the rides. It's a nice night out, but you don't to participate in the fun stuff.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.