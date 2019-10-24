NJ gives American Dream mall temporary OK to open on Oct. 25

EAST RUTHERFORD — The American Dream complex in the Meadowlands from will open as scheduled on Friday.

The Friday opening of the first “chapter” at the 4.76 million-square-foot shopping and entertainment complex in the Meadowlands was seemingly in jeopardy as it had no certificate of occupancy, the Department of Community Affairs told NJ.com on Wednesday.

But DCA spokeswoman Tammori Petty told New Jersey 101.5 on Thursday night that the state has issued a temporary certificate of occupancy to American Dream.

"The TCO ensures that the facility is safe to open and safe for people to occupy. It will last for 90 days and can be renewed. Once all regulations are met under the New Jersey Uniform Construction Code, the facility will be issued a Certificate of Occupancy," Petty said in an email.

A CCO is issued by the DCA when commercial buildings are complete and ready for occupancy and ensures the building is in compliance with building codes. Fines could result for each day a building is open without one.

The Nickelodeon Universe amusement park and The Rink at American Dream are scheduled to open on Friday; The Nickelodeon park is sold out. Among the park's first visitors are 100 students from Becton Regional High School, which is also located in East Rutherford.

American Dream spokeswoman Dana McHugh told NJ.com that tickets for the ice rink will only be sold at on site.

McHugh did not immediately return a request for comment on Thursday.

The complex's 100 restaurants will not open until March but the American Dream website said there would be "limited food options" available this weekend.

The mall will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Parking will be free this weekend.

