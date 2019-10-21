American Dream opening: How much to park (and other questions)

EAST RUTHERFORD — More than 15 years after it was first proposed as "Meadowlands Xanadu," the American Dream megamall will open to the public for the first time on Friday.

Developers Triple Five said the mall and entertainment complex will open in "chapters" between Oct. 25 and the spring. The first attractions to open are the Nickelodeon Universe, the western hemisphere's largest indoor theme park, with over 35 rides.

Tickets for Nickelodeon Univerise are completely sold out for the first three days, according to the mall website. Tickets are sold in time blocks of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at $49.99 for all access and $39.99 for general access.

It will also cost you to park if you stay longer than 29 minutes, according to the mall's website. There's no charge to park the first weekend.

0 to 29 minutes: Free

30 minnutes to 3 hours: $3

Up to 4:59 hours: $4

Up to 6:59 hours: $5

Up to 7:59 hours: $6

8 or more hours: $24 (Maximum all-day rate applies)

The mall shares parking with MetLife Stadium and event parking rates will apply during concerts, games and events. Both the Jets and Giants are away this coming weekend. Valet parking costs $10.

What else is open?

The Rink at American Dream, an NHL regulation -ize rink that will allow for open skating, figure skating, hockey tournaments and other events. Ticket prices were not posted on the mall website.

There will be "limited food options," available but specifics were not disclosed on the American Dream website. The mall's 100 eateries will not open until March.

What opens next?

"Chapter 2" is called "Make a Splash," with the opening of the DreamWorks Water Park just before Thanksgiving weekend on Wednesday, Nov. 27. The indoor ski and snowboard park Big SNOW opens on Dec. 5 as Chapter 3.

None of the mall's 350 retail stores will be open until March, also in the third "chapter" of openings.

What are the mall's hours?

The mall's regular hours will be 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday through Sunday. During the first weekend the mall will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday & Sunday.

Are there public transportation options?

NJ Transit will operate direct bus service from New York Penn Station to a station on site. Train service will not operate on a regular basis.

New York Waterway ferry service will be available from Manhattan to Weehawken with shuttles to the mall.

Lyft is the official ride share partner with a designated pickup/dropoff point.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

