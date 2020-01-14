NJ girl, 11, dies after mom gives her unprescribed drugs, cops say

MORRISTOWN — A Boonton mother whose 11-year-old daughter died after police say she gave her unprescribed medications has been released from jail while she awaits trial.

According to an edited video of the hearing posted by NorthJersey.com, prosecutors said Shay Mooney, 34, was not under the care of a doctor when she gave her daughter small doses of Oxycodone, Lorazepam and Seroquel.

The prosecutor said Mooney gave her daughter the same medication she takes for an undisclosed illness in the belief her daughter also had the same condition.

Her lawyer, Michel Paulhus, told the judge that her daughter had been hospitalized at Morristown Medical Center for esophagus pain but doctors found no issues. Paulhus said that girl was given the same medication while she was hospitalized and she continued to give her small doses when she returned home to help with her pain.

The girl was found dead next to a bottle of one of her mother's medications, the prosecutor said. When police came to the home, the apartment was found to be in such deplorable condition it took officers several minutes to locate the girl between a futon and a wall, according to the prosecutor.

A judge released Mooney with the restriction that she cannot leave her home except for emergencies and necessities such as shopping for food.

