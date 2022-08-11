Real haunted houses in NJ: Here are 15 of the best ghost tours

Mysterious, spooky, mystical, scary, and downright creepy.

As New Jersey gets ready to leave summer behind and dive head first into autumn and Halloween, it’s time to start planning your ghost tour adventure.

This may not be the site of the Salem witch trials, but the Garden State has plenty of opportunities to scare the bejeezus out of you. Plus, you'll learn some cool history and maybe an apparition will even follow you home!

Here are 15 of the best ghost tours in New Jersey:

116 Nassau St, Princeton, NJ

Dates: Fridays and Saturdays: Oct. 14-29

Times: 7 pm and 8 pm

Cost $35

Click to visit website

Trying to prove that spirits are real through science and technology, these private ghost tours take those interested in the paranormal through the cemetery. You’ll learn about the legends of Princeton’s past by exploring shadowy passageways and dark corners of the campus and surrounding neighborhood.

Ghost hunters train participants to use certain technology to interact with the other side.

Be sure to bring a flashlight and a fully charged iPhone or digital camera for orb shots.

621 Cookman Ave., Asbury Park, NJ

Dates & Times: Open every Thursday through Sunday at 8 pm

Cost: Party cost of $120 for a 60-minute guided tour of the museum for up to 6 people maximum. Your party will be the only party in the museum during the tour.

Click to visit website

This ghost and legends tour offers stories of murder and mayhem on the Jersey Shore. The After Dark Tours is also offered which can be with your existing group and equipment. Private psychic readings can also be arranged. Also, if you choose to, you can book dinner, brunch, or tea for up to 6 people.

attachment-ghosts loading...

217 Burlington Street, Fieldsboro, NJ

Dates & Times: Random Fridays and Saturdays on the schedule are selected from Aug. 26 to Nov. 11. Time slots are either 7:30 p.m. or 9:30 p.m. Tours are 90 minutes long.

Cost: $25

Click to visit website

This is a candlelight-guided tour with ghost hunters who will take you on a tour of the mansion and most likely, you’ll hear many of the many hauntings at White Hill. You’ll also participate in a mini ghost hunt. No one jumps out at you, but rest assured, these ghosts are “the real deal.”

700 Washington Street, Cape May, NJ

Dates & Times: Available now (except Mondays and Tuesdays) with time slots at either 8:30 p.m. or 9:30 p.m. Tours are 45 minutes to one hour long.

Cost: Adults $20, Kids 12 and under $15

Click to visit website

It’s called the “Ghost Caper” because they just don’t tell spooky stories. They get up close and personal investigating the spirits central to Cape May’s most famous hauntings. Tours talk about the history including the Civil War, Prohibition, Victorian society scandals, and more. These tours are family-friendly and focus on haunted history, not horror.

78026297 Thinkstock loading...

135 Farnsoworth Ave., Bordentown, NJ

Dates & Times: Now until Sept. 23, only offered every Friday at 7 p.m. From Sept. 30 through Oct. 30, tours are offered Thursdays thru Sundays at 7 p.m. or 8 p.m.

Cost: Adults 16 and older are $20. Children 15 and under cost $15.

Click to visit website

The one-hour tour consists of haunting tales of the spooky hidden history of Bordentown—a tour not to be missed! Hear the stories of Bordentown’s ghostly activity and haunted happenings as you walk through dark alleys. The tour is family-friendly but it still may give you a chill down your spine.

128 Hight St., Mount Holly, NJ

Dates & Times: Sat. Oct 1. – Sat. Oct. 29 (Fridays and Saturdays only). Available time slots are 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Fridays, and 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and 8 p.m., on Saturdays.

Cost: Adults 13+ $20. Children 12 and under $15

Click to visit website

The one-hour tour includes ghostly tales and the hidden history of Mount Holly. The tour is family-friendly, not a terror tour. Nothing will jump out or touch you. The ghost stories basically are retellings of local legends and events that happened in Mount Holly throughout the centuries.

Cemetery night Thomas_Zsebok_Images loading...

Location: Varies for each town

Dates & Times: Sept – Nov. (check the website for available times and dates)

Cost: Adults 12+ $15. Children 11 and under $13.

Click to visit website

Each tour is 1.5 hours. The Keyport tour starts along the beautiful waterfront and promenade. The Red Bank tour meets in front of The Dublin House on 30 Monmouth Street. Ironically, this is the home of the most well-known ghost in Red Bank. Walking tours are lantern-lit while guides tell spooky stories of history.

13 Market St., Salem, NJ

Dates & Times: Fri. Oct 28 at 7 p.m.

Cost: $5

https://www.salemcountyhistoricalsociety.com/walking-ghost-tour

The tour begins at Royal Port Antiques and features stories of legends from the past. Refreshments will also be available after the tour.. The tour will follow the Tunes from The Crypt Concert at St. John’s Episcopal Church

Historic District. Departs from the Corner of 9th St. and Asbury Ave, Ocean City, NJ

Dates & Times: Available day or night, year-round. Call 609-814-0199 for availability.

Cost: $18 per person, $12 for children ages 4-12. All kids under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Click to visit website

During this candlelight walking tour, guests will stroll the avenues and historic town center and listen to tales of the unknown and folklore of the shore. Tales of scary stories are based on the book, “Ghost Stories of Ocean City, NJ.”

path in dark and scary forest Mimadeo loading...

2 Brighton Ave., Passaic, NJ

Dates & Times: Sept. 25 – Nov. 6 (Fri-Sun only, and occasionally on Thurs.) Times range from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m.

Cost: Scared Stiff Package - Fast Pass: $67.99

Fast Pass: $57.99

Scared Stiff Package - General Admission: $47.99

General Admission: $37.99

Group Admission (20 or more guests): $32.99

Click to visit website

Are you brave enough to endure, “The Twitching Hour?” Armed with nothing but flashlights and the latest ghost hunting equipment, this bone-chilling 2-3 hour tour takes place after the haunt closes for the evening. This is not a “haunted house” event with scare actors. This is billed as a real paranormal investigation with real ghost hunting equipment with real results.

Part of Haunted History Productions, the tour departs from the Bernardsville Train Station

Dates & Times: Oct. 8 (rain date: Oct. 9) Departs every 15 minutes in groups from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Cost: $20 for tickets in advance, $25 for tickets on-site. Stroller children are free.

Click to visit website

Tours are approximately one hour long. Fun for all ages, guests will take a stroll outdoors and listen to the stories about the town’s famous and infamous folks “who will make a special appearance from the world beyond just for your listening pleasure.”

Haunted House #2 Sean Nel loading...

Part of Haunted History Productions, this tour departs from Tanzman Park on Pearl Street, Woodbridge.

Dates & Times: Oct 15 (Rain date: Oct 16). Departs every 15 minutes in groups from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Cost: $15 for all ages. Stroller children are free.

Click to visit website

Tours are approximately one hour long. Guests will hear stories right from the ghosts themselves. Haunted Woodbridge is the town’s longest-running event, celebrating 14 years this October. You’ll meet the famous and infamous local residents that still live on the streets of Downtown Woodbridge. Some characters along the way include the Famous Diva of Darkness, Mistress of Madness, and Keeper of the Crypts.

Part of Haunted History Productions, this tour starts at Starbucks, 145 W. Main St., and ends on Division St., Somerville

Dates & Times: Oct. 22 (Rain date Oct. 23). Tours run every 15 minutes from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Cost: $20 for tickets in advance, $25 on-site. Stroller children are free.

Click to visit website

Chilling ghost stories and fascinating history will be delivered straight from those who it best. Learn about the Prohibition era, whiskey bandits, haunted Hotel Somerset, dance legend Ruth St. Denis and more.

necromancer casts spells from thick ancient book by candlelight on Alexander-Cherepanov loading...

Blue Plate Restaurant, 47 South Main St., Mullica Hill, NJ

Dates & Times: Sat. Oct. 1 from 6:30 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Cost: $10 (Tickets go on sale Labor Day Weekend)

Click to visit website

The Harrison Township Historical Society hosts this popular ghost walk where guides will take you on a 1.5-hour walking tour to historic houses and public buildings along Main Street. Bring flashlights, cameras, and comfortable walking shoes. All proceeds benefit the Harrison Township Historical Society.

Rainforest Café, 2201 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ

Dates & Times: Every day at 8 p.m.

Cost $25

Click to visit website

On this one-hour tour stretching across one mile, tour guides will take you to some of Atlantic City’s most iconic locations, while telling tales of the history and hauntings of each building. These include Warner Theater, Caesar’s Atlantic City, and Bally’s, to name a few.

“From the Jersey Devil to The White Lady, the area has earned hundreds of reports from unexplainable and downright frightening encounters experienced by locals and visitors alike. Don’t take our word for it; come take a tour and see the sinister side of Atlantic City,” according to the website.

Happy haunting!

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

