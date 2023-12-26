NJ gets sick for Christmas — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:

The change coming on Jan. 1 may be the last one that's directly tied to a law signed by Murphy in 2019, but the wage floor can continue to move in 2025 and beyond.

EnergizeNJ is a $935 million systemwide project proposal from the utility that serves 1.1 million customers in Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren counties.

NEW YORK — Look for flu and COVID-19 infections to ramp up in the coming weeks, U.S. health officials say, with increases fueled by holiday gatherings, too many unvaccinated people and a new version of the coronavirus that may be spreading more easily.

High levels of flu-like illnesses were reported last week in 17 states — up from 14 the week before, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — Investigators revealed new details about the moments before the 6ABC Action News helicopter went down and crashed inside Wharton State Forest Tuesday night.

The helicopter went down Tuesday night just after 8 p.m. killing pilot Monroe Smith, 67, and photographer Christopher Dougherty, 45. They were returning to Northeast Philadelphia Airport from an assignment to take video of holiday light displays in the Smithville, New Jersey area, according to officials.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it has seized “thousands of units” of counterfeit Ozempic, the diabetes drug widely used for weight loss, that had been distributed through legitimate drug supply sources.

The FDA and the drug’s maker, Novo Nordisk, are testing the shots. They do not yet have information about the drugs' identity, quality or safety, according to a statement. Five illnesses have been linked to the fake shots, but none have been serious, the FDA warned.

