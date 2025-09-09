Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Monday:

SECAUCUS — Local police have asked for help in figuring out who is responsible for a dead deer, shot with an arrow, that was found on some local recreation fields.

On Sunday at 8 a.m., Secaucus police officers responded to the softball fields on Millridge Road.

They were soon joined by members of the Secaucus Municipal Humane Law Enforcement, as well as New Jersey Conservation Police.

It was believed that the “mature buck” had been shot at another location.

There is a Secaucus town ordinance that prohibits hunting within town limits, police said on the department's Facebook page.

The municipal restriction does not cover the waterways that surrounding the town.

Search for a missing swimmer in Cape May 9/4/25 Search for a missing swimmer in Cape May 9/4/25 (Wildwod Video Archive) loading...

🌊 Witnesses saw a woman go into the water off Cape May and not come out

🌊 A large-scale search in the rough water did not turn up any sign of a swimmer

🌊 Police say they have not received any reports of a missing person

CAPE MAY — Police have their doubts about whether or not there really was a missing swimmer in the rough waters off the southernmost Jersey Shore.

A search involving a number of agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard and the State Police marine unit, started Thursday morning when a woman was reported by witnesses to have gone into the ocean near Madison and Beach avenues.

The city of Cape May police and fire departments said Saturday that no formal missing person report was filed with any agency and “there is no evidence to suggest that a missing person case exists or is warranted at this time."

"We understand the seriousness of any report involving a potentially missing person and appreciate the concern expressed by members of the community. Our department treats all such situations with the highest priority and due diligence in this instance," the agencies said in a statement.

Screenshots of encounter between Phillies fans in the stands in Miami 9/5/25 Screenshots of encounter between Phillies fans in the stands in Miami 9/5/25 (@nbccsphilly via Instagram) loading...

⚾ A father retrieved a home run ball for his son at LoanDepot Park in Miami

⚾ A woman came after him and demanded he hand over the ball

⚾ The woman has not been identified but internet speculation runs rampant

A New Jersey woman and a school district here issued statements distancing themselves from the “Phillies Karen,” the fan who had a fit over a home run ball at a Phillies game at LoanDepot Park in Miami.

While the woman has not been identified, one woman and a school district came forward to distance themselves. The Hammonton School District said the woman does not work for the district despite internet speculation.

"Anyone who works for our school district, attended as a student or lives in our community would obviously have caught the ball bare-handed in the first place, avoiding this entire situation," the district wrote on its Facebook page.

Cheryl Richardson-Wagner, of Moorestown, posted on her Facebook page that she is not the woman — and that she is a Red Sox fan.

"I'm NOT the crazy Philly Mom (but I sure would love to be as thin as she is and move as fast)," Richardson-Wagner wrote.

A Cranford man is going viral for his breakdance at a council meeting to protest property tax hikes (CranfordTV35 via YouTube) A Cranford man is going viral for his breakdance at a council meeting to protest property tax hikes (CranfordTV35 via YouTube) loading...

🔴 Man makes world news for tax protest at New Jersey town meeting

🔴 Cranford property taxes are $12,773 per year on average

🔴 See the breakdance video with reactions below

CRANFORD — New Jersey has the highest property taxes in the country, and living here is pushing some residents to take drastic actions in protest.

In North Jersey, the average Cranford homeowner pays $12,773 each year in taxes.

Their payments increased by around $297, or 2.38% last year, according to data from the state Department of Community Affairs.

But Will Thilly, who is running as an independent for the Cranford Township Committee, says his property taxes soared by $900. That's more than triple the local average.

With the help of various tortured dance moves, Thilly protested the property tax hikes at the Sept. 2 Cranford Committee meeting.

⬛ Parental rights -vs- gender identity in school: Fed court to decide

NJ father sues school for keeping gender identity a secret NJ father sues school for keeping gender identity a secret (Canva/Townsquare Media illustration) loading...

🔴 NJ father sues school for keeping gender identity a secret

🔴 Fed Appeals Court will hear the case

🔴 Could set precedent for what parents are told

A New Jersey father's lawsuit against a Hunterdon County school districts over the gender identity of his daughter has reached a U.S. Appeals Court and could set historic precedent in the Garden State and beyond.

The father, who has not been identified to protect his minor child, claims the Delaware Valley Regional School District did not inform him that his daughter asked to be referred to by a male name and pronouns.

His argument was that by failing to inform him of the child's request to be identified as male, it impeded his ability to provide medical and psychological care for his daughter.

The suit claims that is a constitutional violation of parents' rights.

A lower court rejected that claim.

2025 9/11 Commemorations in New Jersey (listed alphabetically) Thursday, September 11, 2025 will mark the 24th anniversary of the tragic events in 2001 when planes struck the World Trade Center in Manhattan, the Pentagon in Washington and a field in Pennsylvania. Most ceremonies are scheduled for 9/11 but some take place on other days. Please let us know about your event with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

