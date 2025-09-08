🔴 Man makes world news for tax protest at New Jersey town meeting

🔴 Cranford property taxes are $12,773 per year on average

🔴 See the breakdance video with reactions below

CRANFORD — New Jersey has the highest property taxes in the country, and living here is pushing some residents to take drastic actions in protest.

In North Jersey, the average Cranford homeowner pays $12,773 each year in taxes.

Their payments increased by around $297, or 2.38% last year, according to data from the state Department of Community Affairs.

But Will Thilly, who is running as an independent for the Cranford Township Committee, says his property taxes soared by $900. That's more than triple the local average.

With the help of various tortured dance moves, Thilly protested the property tax hikes at the Sept. 2 Cranford Committee meeting.

A wide-eyed Cranford Deputy Mayor Paul Gallo reacts to a breakdance during public comment (CranfordTV35 via YouTube) A wide-eyed Cranford Deputy Mayor Paul Gallo reacts to a breakdance during public comment (CranfordTV35 via YouTube) loading...

Breakdance to protest Cranford taxes

It took Thilly more than 30 seconds to moonwalk to the podium, which ate into his time for public comment. He included stop-motion hand waving in the routine.

"Did you know I can do the backspin? Anybody? You wanna see me do the backspin? No?" Thilly asked, to no response.

"I'm gonna do a backspin."

Willy Thilly says, "I'm gonna do a backspin" before doing a backspin during his breakdance at the Cranford committee meeting (CranfordTV35 via YouTube) Willy Thilly says, "I'm gonna do a backspin" before doing a backspin during his breakdance at the Cranford committee meeting (CranfordTV35 via YouTube) loading...

Cranford tax hikes due to school referendum

After three minutes, Thilly got to the point and asked, "Why did our taxes go up so much?"

His complaints centered on a referendum vote the township approved on Jan. 23, 2024.

The referendum was about implementing full-day kindergarten for all Cranford schools, among other improvements.

Will Thilly looks at the public's reaction to his breakdown protest (CranfordTV35 via YouTube) Will Thilly looks at the public's reaction to his breakdown protest (CranfordTV35 via YouTube) loading...

It was estimated that the referendum would increase property taxes on the average Cranford home by $410.

Thilly wanted to know why it appeared that the referendum increased property taxes by hundreds of dollars more than expected.

After asking his question, Thilly moonwalked back to his seat.

Will Thilly attempts to moonwalk back to his seat after speaking (CranfordTV35 via YouTube) Will Thilly attempts to moonwalk back to his seat after speaking (CranfordTV35 via YouTube) loading...

His methods received approval from at least one local elected official.

"Thank you, Mr. Thilly. I liked the interpretive dance," Mayor Terrence Curran said.

Video of the viral breakdance routine, which has made global headlines, is below.

