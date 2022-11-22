Classic ice cream chain closes another NJ location

TOMS RIVER — The opportunity to grab a Fribble or Happy Ending sundae continues to become more scarce in New Jersey.

The ice cream-restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37.

The township was once home to four locations. Now it's down to one — the location on Hooper Avenue, across from Ocean County Mall, is the last Friendly's standing in Ocean and Monmouth counties.

According to the Friendly's website, 17 franchise locations remain in New Jersey:

Blackwood, 100 Premium Outlets Drive

Cinnaminson, 505 Route 130

Clark, 1463 Raritan Road

Convent Station, 192 Madison Avenue

Deptford, 1220 Hurffville Road

Elmwood Park, 240 Route 46 East

Glassboro, 1100 North Delsea Drive

Hackettstown, 304 Mountain Avenue

Marlton, Route 70 West

Metuchen, 550 Middlesex Avenue

Newton, 9 Hampton House Road , Route 206

Old Bridge, 180 Ferry Road

Robbinsville, 1031 Washington Boulevard

Sicklerville, 647 Cross Keys Road

Sussex, 455 State Route 23

Toms River, 1210 Hooper Avenue

Voorhees, 9103 Town Center Boulevard ( listed as temporarily closed)

It was reported over the summer that the Marlton location would be shutting down for good, but it's still running. Impacted by COVID-19, the restaurant chain filed for bankruptcy in 2020.

Friendly's is now down to 122 locations nationwide, mainly along the East Coast. The count was once more than 800.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

