NJ first responders pay tribute to healthcare workers

Doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals from around New Jersey were honored by first responders on Tuesday night with parades of vehicles, "clap outs" and a huge American flag.

West New York Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez was part of a group that went to Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, according to his Facebook page.

"From the bottom of our hearts, West New York, New Jersey thanks you, our heroes. Their bravery should give us all hope for a safer future after this virus. We will get through this together because We Are West New York," Rodriguez wrote.

Rodriguez posted video on his Facebook page showing workers outside the hospital waving as police and fire vehicles from several communities passed by with their lights and sirens going.

Honoring healthcare workers in NJ

