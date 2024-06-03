NJ fire stations are closing, but we won’t fix this issue

Let me first say this. I'm honestly not surprised more New Jersey fire stations are closing. And no, it's not a good thing that this is happening.

According to nj.com, three more fire stations in New Jersey are winding down operations. Camden Counties "The Albion, Elm, and Tansboro fire stations will close, leaving Station 25-3 on Cedar Brook Road as the department’s sole location."

This isn't, however, just a New Jersey problem. Rather, it's a trend that's been happening all across the country, which is very troubling.

This leads to the question, why? Why are fire stations struggling to recruit volunteers? And what can we do about it?

In my opinion, I believe it boils down to the cost of living. Especially here in New Jersey where just trying to get by is often very difficult for many.

But even with our higher taxes, most towns and municipalities might argue they don't have the funds to run a fully paid fire department. Unfortunately, this leads to the bigger issue of not having enough firefighters or equipment on-hand for then it's needed at an emergency.

And I just don't get why all firefighters aren't paid. Yes, I understand if a fire doesn't break out there might not be much to do (but I argue that's truly the case). But come on, we need those who are brave enough to run into the flames to help get everyone out.

Unfortunately, our need for volunteer firefighters across the country is getting more dire. Yet, so many might feel they can't afford to volunteer their time because things have changed so much when it comes to the cost of living.

Just look at how much longer our younger generations are staying with their parents. Sure, some of them are not motivated, but not all fall into this category. Rather, trying to get a start in New Jersey is so expensive that they simply can't make ends meet unless they stay put at home.

With that said, here's a note for all of our younger citizens who do live at home for the reasons mentioned above. If you're physically able to, please consider volunteering for your community.

Yes, being a firefighter should be a career for many, but it is what it is for now. At least if you're not paying rent or have a mortgage, it hopefully would be easier for you.

Aside from that, we really need to buckle down and get these fire stations funded so they can afford to keep volunteers on standby. Firefighter volunteers should get compensated for the life-saving work they do.

As for all of you who do volunteer? Thank you so much for your service. Hopefully, we'll find a way soon to reverse this troubling trend so we're prepared for when that next big fire hits (it's unfortunately not a question of if, but when).

