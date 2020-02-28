NJ filmmaker Kevin Smith to hold a Q&A fundraiser

Silent Bob speaks! New Jersey’s own movie director, Kevin Smith, has announced “An Evening With Kevin Smith” on April 24th at Monmouth University’s Pollak Theater. According to the press release, “Kevin Smith comes full circle with his return to New Jersey, riding high on the wave of his successful Jay and Silent Bob REBOOT Tour.”

The event is a fundraiser for FilmOneFest and the Atlantic Highlands Art Council; tickets are $30 & $40 and can be ordered here. Smith will take questions from the audience and is planning on discussing “his career in filmmaking, his beginnings in New Jersey, superheroes, comic books, gaming, and life in general.”

If you’re unfamiliar, Smith is from Red Bank and his View Askewniverse is responsible for Jersey-centric films like “Clerks”, “Mallrats”, “Chasing Amy”, and “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.” Smith was just on a tour promoting the sequel, “Jay and Silent Bob: Reboot”; also, “Clerks III” has been announced, IMDB doesn’t have much on it yet, other than that Smith, Jason Mewes, Brian O’Halloran, and Jeff Anderson will be in it.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day. Email

​