Monmouth University student from Staten Island killed in NJ crash

A Monmouth University student from Staten Island died Saturday following a crash on the Garden State Parkway.

Madison Alfano, 18, was driving north near Exit 127 (Routes 9 and 440) when she was involved in a crash Friday around 8:30 p.m., her father Lou Alfano told SILive. She was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

State Police on Tuesday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information about the crash.

Monmouth University president Patrick Leahy said Madison was a first-year communications student who was a member of the university athletics equipment student staff.

"The university grieves the tragic and untimely loss of a member of our community and extends its deepest sympathies to her family, friends, and fellow students at this most difficult time. Flags on campus have been lowered in Madison’s honor," Leahy wrote in a statement to the campus community.

A GoFundMe page was created to help her family with expenses. Her father runs a DJ business and he lost income during the weekend in order to be with his daughter.

Huge Billie Eilish fan

Madison's father also posted a video of condolences from online friends who are fans of her favorite singer, Billie Eilish. He asked those who watch the video to tag it in order to get Ellish's attention. She also leaves her mother and two sisters.

A funeral for Madison is scheduled for Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Holy Child Church in Staten Island. Madison's viewing is Wednesday from 1 to 5 p.m. and Thursday from 7 to 10 p.m. at Scarpaci Funeral Home of Staten Island.

