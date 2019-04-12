NJ FedEx driver elbowed, dragged 20 feet while van gets stolen

A FedEx driver in Hackensack held on to the side of her truck as it was being stolen, getting dragged for 20 feet before letting go.

According to The Daily Voice , the unnamed driver was delivering a package when she got elbowed in the chest by a man on the elevator . The man went outside, got in the van and took off. The driver pursued and got to the van in time to grab on to the passenger side door. She hung on for 20 feet before being forced to let go.

The Hackensack Police found the unoccupied van a short time later parked by a Dunkin Donuts. The thief, Joseph Dunsay, was found after the police scoured the area and identified the suspect. He was charged with theft and creating a public alarm (he had pulled the fire alarm when he left the building).

The FedEx driver declined to sign a complaint for the assault in the elevator. Anyone that dedicated to her job deserves a medal. (And a raise!)

