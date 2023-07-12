New Jerseyans have their minds made up.

For the 10th year in a row, the same city has come in as residents' favorite beach in the state, according to an annual contest held by the New Jersey Sea Grant Consortium.

Voting went live at the end of May, and the results were announced this month.

Beyond declaring an "overall New Jersey" winner, NJSGC noted which two beaches in each shore county received the most votes.

Atlantic County

Margate (Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media) Margate (Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media) loading...

🔵 Margate

🔵 Brigantine

Cape May County

Sea Isle City Sea Isle City (Sea Isle City Beach Patrol) loading...

🔵 Ocean City

🔵 Sea Isle City

Monmouth County

The beach in Spring Lake in 2020 The beach in Spring Lake in 2020 (listener submitted photo) loading...

🔵 Asbury Park

🔵 Spring Lake

Ocean County

Point Pleasant Beach Point Pleasant Beach (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media) loading...

🔵 Point Pleasant Beach

🔵 Beach Haven

New Jersey's favorite beach, 2023

🌊 Ocean City, Cape May County

Ocean City beach tags, Ocean City Ocean City beach tags (Ocean City NJ) Ocean City (Bud McCormick) loading...

“It’s great to see Ocean City achieve this honor,” Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian said. “Every year, we face new challenges. But Ocean City remains the best beach in the state and a tradition for generations of families."

New Jersey Sea Grant Consortium New Jersey Sea Grant Consortium loading...

