New Jersey residents voted for their favorite beach, and the results are in
New Jerseyans have their minds made up.
For the 10th year in a row, the same city has come in as residents' favorite beach in the state, according to an annual contest held by the New Jersey Sea Grant Consortium.
Voting went live at the end of May, and the results were announced this month.
Beyond declaring an "overall New Jersey" winner, NJSGC noted which two beaches in each shore county received the most votes.
Atlantic County
🔵 Margate
🔵 Brigantine
Cape May County
🔵 Ocean City
🔵 Sea Isle City
Monmouth County
🔵 Asbury Park
🔵 Spring Lake
Ocean County
🔵 Point Pleasant Beach
🔵 Beach Haven
New Jersey's favorite beach, 2023
🌊 Ocean City, Cape May County
“It’s great to see Ocean City achieve this honor,” Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian said. “Every year, we face new challenges. But Ocean City remains the best beach in the state and a tradition for generations of families."
