NJ father and four daughters die in Delaware crash
TOWNSEND, Del. — A Teaneck father and his four daughters were killed in a crash in Delaware on Friday afternoon after a pickup truck drove onto the wrong side of the highway and collided with their minivan.
The family's 1998 Toyota Sienna was traveling north on Route 1 in Townsend when it was struck by a Ford F350 pickup truck that crossed the grassy median about 3:45 p.m., according to Delaware State Police.
The driver of the Sienna, a 61-year-old man, and his daughters — ages 20, 17 and two 13-year-olds — were pronounced dead at the scene. The man's 53-year-old wife was hospitalized with serious injuries.
The husband and wife were properly restrained but the daughters in the rear seats were not, according to police.
[UPDATE: Teaneck family identified]
Police said it is still unknown why the pickup driver, a 44-year-old man from East New Market, Maryland, lost control. He first struck a Mercury Sable, causing it to spin off into an embankment. Police said the minivan, traveling behind the Sable, hit the passenger side of the pickup, sending both into a ditch.
Story continues after the video
The crash left debris across the roadway, according to DelawareOnline.com's account of the crash.
Route 1 South was closed for five hours for cleanup and investigation, according to police, creating a 17-mile backup.
A passenger in the pickup, a 30-year-old man from Hurlock, Maryland, and the driver of the Sable, a 24-year-old man from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, were hospitalized and released.
Police have not yet disclosed the identity of anyone involved in the crash.
