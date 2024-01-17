NJ facing cold and dangerous ice — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

(Dan Zarrow, Canva) (Dan Zarrow, Canva) loading...

https://nj1015.com/beware-the-flash-freeze-significant-icing-possible-across-nj/

Bone-chilling, teeth-chattering, hand-numbing cold air.

And that is a huge problem.

Canva Canva loading...

According to preliminary numbers released by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, there were 136 line-of-duty deaths in 2023 across the country.

Electronic toll scanners hangs above Central Park West near Columbus Circle Electronic toll scanners hangs above Central Park West near Columbus Circle (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) loading...

Gov. Phil Murphy added to the state's lawsuit against the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority over congestion pricing.

The lawsuit was filed in July against the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration to force the completion of an environmental impact study of the plan. Murphy said it was not done, which "short-circuited" the normal process.

Photo via Sergio Alves Santos on Unsplash Photo via Sergio Alves Santos on Unsplash loading...

TRENTON – Legislation signed into law by Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday amounts to an overhaul of New Jersey’s outdated liquor license laws — boosting the number of spots that can serve alcohol while also easing restrictions on breweries and distilleries.

Among the changes, there would now be a time limit on how long liquor licenses can be held onto without being used.

JetBlue, Spirit AP loading...

A federal judge is siding with the Biden administration and blocking JetBlue Airways from buying Spirit Airlines, saying the $3.8 billion deal would reduce competition.

The Justice Department sued to block the merger, saying it would drive up fares by eliminating Spirit, the nation’s biggest low-cost airline.

loading...

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.