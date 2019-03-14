NJ E-ZPass website down for second time in two months

After a week of spotty service from Facebook, Instagram, Verizon and Google, the latest service to go down is New Jersey's E-ZPass.

It's the second time in two months that the Turnpike Authority's E-ZPass Customers Service Center has gone down.

According to a message on the Turnpike Authority's Twitter account , the website, voicemail and other automated services went down sometime Thursday morning. Tolls are still being collected.

Message on the EZ Pass website (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ)

"The contractor that operates the Customer Service Center on behalf of the New Jersey EZ Pass group is working to restore the system," the message says.

Facebook and Instagram were down for nearly 13 hours on Wednesday because of a "server configuration change." Verizon had issues with texting on Tuesday morning due to a "wireless network issue." Google users had problems with Gmail and Google Drive late Tuesday night, which were resolved by Wednesday morning.

