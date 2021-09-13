NJ driver survives after his car goes airborne and lands upside down

A Lakewood man was treated for non-life threatening injuries including head trauma at Jersey Shore University Medical Center after his car overturned on Thursday afternoon in the Whiting section of Manchester.

Police said that 24-year old Justin Thomas was heading north on Route 539 in a 2016 Kia Forte when he suddenly left the road and veered onto the dirt shoulder.

His vehicle continued to move as it drove up the wood-line embankment, which caused it to become airborne and overturn.

When his vehicle overturned it struck a tree and a utility pole, which ended up falling on the roof of the Forte sandwiching the vehicle between the tree and embankment.

Thomas was found outside his chill when police arrived on scene near mile mark 21.5 and he was then brought to the hospital.

(Photo Courtesy: Manchester Township Police Department)

He was the only person in the vehicle.

Police said that failure to maintain lane and unsafe speed during rainy weather conditions appears to be the primary contributing factor.

