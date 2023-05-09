NJ driver charged in fatal garbage truck crash was on phone, cops say

🔴 A 2020 Chevy Travers was stopped for a red light on Route 23 in Pequannock

PEQUANNOCK — The driver of a garbage truck that fatally rear-ended a SUV on Route 23 Monday morning was on his cell phone at the time of the crash, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll.

A 2020 Chevy Travers was stopped for a red light at Alexander Avenue in Pequannock in the northbound lane around 5:20 a.m. when it was struck and caught fire. The driver was pulled out of the SUV by the garbage truck driver, Angel Carabello-Maldona, 45, of Newark, and a bystander but was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Carroll.

Video shows that the impact pushed the Travers forward past the intersection. The cab of the truck had damage from the fire.

The driver of the Traverse was not identified by Carroll.

On the phone at impact

Video surveillance footage shows Carabello-Maldona was using his cell phone when he hit the SUV, officials said. Carroll did not explain how he was using his phone.

Carabello-Maldona is charged with second-degree reckless vehicular homicide and is being held at the Morris County jail.

New Jersey law prohibits use of a hand-held device including talking or listening, texting or sending and receiving electronic messages. A first offense has a $200 minimum fine while a second offense has a $400 minimum fine. A third offense has a $600 minimum fine plus possible a 90-day suspension of driver's license and three motor vehicle penalty points.

It was the eighth fatal crash in Morris County this year and the first on Route 23.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

